76ers rout Pistons with Embiid back from shoulder injury

  • Mar 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid swished a 3 from the top of the arc and stretched his arms toward a wildly cheering crowd.

The roar of the fans in another 76ers' victory has been muted, and the NBA is on hold after it suspended its season ''until further notice'' after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

''It's important that the fans, players, coaching staff, our staff here at the Sixers remain healthy and we do everything we can,'' 76ers general manager Elton Brand said. ''But we believe in the leadership of the league.''

Embiid had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a sprained left shoulder, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The players had just hit the locker room when news of the suspended season broke and they were not made available to the media.

Coach Brett Brown defended the decision to play the game -- the 76ers announced a sellout crowd of 20,172 - in the wake of the virus that has spoiled sports around the globe.

''The instruction was to come in and play the game,'' Brown said. ''If you look at the proactive measures our club has taken, and that the league has taken, I think they should be applauded. It's a sensative issue, obviously. It must be a very serious situation for the league to make the decision that they have made. We look forward to learning more over the next few hours, really.''

The NBA's break made Embiid's return from a five-game absence an afterthought for the Sixers.

All-Star guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back. Former Sixers star, and current Miami Heat guard, Jimmy Butler popped off at Brown on a podcast and criticized the way the Sixers coach used him in the postseason. And, the Sixers and Pistons played in front the last game with fans at the Wells Fargo Center for an undetermined time.

Brown didn't need a quiet arena to hear the reverberation throughout Philly when Butler went on former Sixers teammate JJ Redick's podcast and ripped his coaching style. Butler, who played the final 55 games of last season with the Sixers, said, ''On any given day, me as a person, as a player, I didn't know who the (expletive) was in charge. I think that was my biggest thing.''

Butler said players watched film sessions in silence and became peeved when he said he learned the organization wanted Brown to ''control'' the All-Star guard. Butler decided not to return to the Sixers and landed in Miami on a sign-and-trade deal.

''I heard about, I understand what he's saying,'' Brown said. ''I have not listened to it and I doubt I will.''

Simmons missed his eighth straight game and will continue to undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement. He is gradually increasing the activities in his strength and conditioning program and there's a shot the 23-year-old Simmons is back for the playoffs, should they resume.

''There's no timeline on it,'' Simmons said before the game. ''Whenever I'm back, I'm back. Whenever I'm 100 percent, I'm coming back. I'm not here to sit and just wait. When I'm healthy, I'll be playing.''

Simmons said he feels no pain in his back and hasn't considered surgery if there's not much more improvement.

''To know where I am compared to two weeks ago, I feel much, much better,'' Simmons said. ''I'm very confident.''

So that left Embiid to raise the spirits of maybe 15,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center, a night after the NHL's Flyers hit 19,000 in the same arena. The Sixers averaged 20,643 this season, and the priciest tickets in town dipped faster than Detroit's shooting percentage. StubHub had tickets for sale on the lower baseline at $15 a pop and seats in one club box were going for $20. That's hundreds less than usual secondary markup.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on how he might change his approaching coaching in an empty arena: ''Probably cuss less.'' ... Christian Wood led the Pistons with 32 points.

76ers: G Josh Richardson also returned to the lineup after he missed three games while in the concussion protocol. ... The fans who did show - including director M. Night Shyamalan and Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri - saw the Sixers improve to a stunning 29-2 at home.

NO SHOWS

The NHL's Flyers offered refunds and ticket exchanges to any fans who did not attend Tuesday's game because of health concerns. Comcast Spectacor declined to say how many fans took them up on the offer. The Sixers said of Wednesday's ticket holders: ''We will manage on a case-by-case basis and work closely with our fans toward finding another game for them to attend in the future.''

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 29
PHI 76ers 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:22   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
11:09   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:00 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knight 3-0
10:36   Shooting foul on Brandon Knight  
10:36 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
10:36 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
10:14 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 6-2
9:57 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 6-4
9:57   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
9:57 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 6-5
9:46 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot 9-5
9:33 +2 Shake Milton made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 9-7
9:21   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:10   Joel Embiid missed hook shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
9:00   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
8:58 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knight 12-7
8:33 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 11-9
8:22   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
8:22   Full timeout called  
8:22 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 3 free throws 13-9
8:22 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-9
8:22 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-9
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Tony Snell  
7:58   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:48   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
7:47   PHI team rebound  
7:47   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
7:41 +2 Shake Milton made jump shot 15-11
7:23   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
7:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
7:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-11
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
6:56   Svi Mykhailiuk missed layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
6:50   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:40 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup 17-13
6:26   Christian Wood missed floating jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:18   Shooting foul on Donta Hall  
6:18 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
6:18   Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
6:01 +2 Christian Wood made driving dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 19-14
5:35   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
5:18   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:07   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
4:53   Christian Wood missed driving layup, blocked by Al Horford  
4:52   DET team rebound  
4:46   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:37   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
4:37 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
4:37 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
4:26   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:16   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Alec Burks  
4:03 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 19-19
3:41   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:31 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 19-22
3:17 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Knight 21-22
3:02   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
2:44 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 23-22
2:34 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 23-25
2:11 +2 Jordan McRae made floating jump shot 25-25
1:58   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
1:50 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 25-27
1:28 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup 27-27
1:19 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 27-29
1:06   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
1:03 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk 27-31
0:47   Langston Galloway missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Al Horford  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:37   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:27 +2 Jordan McRae made driving layup 29-31
0:06 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 29-34
0:00   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 26
PHI 76ers 36

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Shooting foul on Donta Hall  
11:49   Shake Milton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:49   PHI team rebound  
11:49 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
11:24   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
11:24   DET team rebound  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:13   Shooting foul on Donta Hall  
11:13 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
11:13 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
11:05   Personal foul on Glenn Robinson III  
10:57   Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Donta Hall  
10:54   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
10:54   Donta Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:54   DET team rebound  
10:54 +1 Donta Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
10:30 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 30-39
10:10   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:01   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
9:51 +3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 33-39
9:37 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 33-42
9:16   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   PHI team rebound  
8:59 +2 Mike Scott made driving dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 33-44
8:59   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
8:59   Mike Scott missed free throw  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
8:49   Full timeout called  
8:39 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 36-44
8:10   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:04   Mike Scott missed dunk  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:02 +2 Mike Scott made dunk 36-46
7:53   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:44   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:32   Joel Embiid missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
7:32   PHI team rebound  
7:28   Josh Richardson missed fade-away jump shot  
7:28   PHI team rebound  
7:28   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:12   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
7:12 +1 Khyri Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
7:12   Khyri Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
6:55   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
6:55 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
6:55 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
6:38 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup 39-48
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Khyri Thomas  
6:31 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khyri Thomas 42-48
6:13   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:13 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 42-50
6:13   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
6:13   Joel Embiid missed free throw  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:57   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
5:53   Svi Mykhailiuk missed hook shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
5:53   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:54 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
5:54   Josh Richardson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:34   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
5:25   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
5:18 +2 Tony Snell made layup 44-51
5:01 +2 Josh Richardson made finger-roll layup, assist by Mike Scott 44-53
4:57   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Shake Milton  
4:47   Joel Embiid missed driving layup  
4:47   PHI team rebound  
4:47   Out of bounds turnover on Shake Milton  
4:38   Violation  
4:30   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
4:30 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
4:30 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
4:15 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 46-56
4:06   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:57 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 46-58
3:45   Violation  
3:36   Brandon Knight missed driving layup  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:17   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
3:17 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 3 free throws 46-59
3:17 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-60
3:17 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-61
3:13   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:13 +1 Tony Snell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-61
3:13 +1 Tony Snell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
3:02 +2 Tobias Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 48-63
2:42   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
2:42 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 49-63
2:42   Christian Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
2:28   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
2:14 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 51-63
1:59 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 51-65
1:45 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 53-65
1:19 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 53-68
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
1:01 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk 53-70
1:00   Violation  
0:39 +2 Christian Wood made driving layup, assist by Tony Snell 55-70
0:33   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:20   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on Alec Burks  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 29
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Christian Wood  
11:28   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
11:28 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-70
11:28   Thon Maker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:06   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
11:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knight 59-70
10:32 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 59-72
10:12   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
10:12   Brandon Knight missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:12   DET team rebound  
10:12   Brandon Knight missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:12   DET team rebound  
10:12 +1 Brandon Knight made 3rd of 3 free throws 60-72
9:53   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:45   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:33 +2 Thon Maker made layup, assist by Brandon Knight 62-72
9:17 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 62-75
9:04 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 65-75
8:52   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
8:43   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:40   Shooting foul on Brandon Knight  
8:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:40 +1 Tony Snell made free throw 66-75
8:40 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 66-76
8:40 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-77
8:26