untitled-design-2022-02-28t215037-886.png

NBA free agency is all but over. By now you likely know the biggest moves, with Paul George signing a max deal with the 76ers being the summer headliner. Not surprisingly, LeBron James is back with the Lakers on a two-year, $101M deal; a shade lower than the originally reported $104M, which keeps the Lakers just below under the dreaded second-apron line. 

After George, the highest ranked players on our 2024 free agent list to switch teams was Isaiah Hartenstein, who left New York for a three-year, $87M deal with Oklahoma City, and DeMar DeRozan, who ended up with the Kings via a three-year sign-and-trade worth just under $74M. 

So, who's left? Before free agency began, we ranked our top 30 players who were up for new deals, which you can see below. Only four remain unsigned: Gary Trent Jr., Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro and Markelle Fultz. 

Other notable free agents who are still available include: Spencer Dinwiddie, Precious Achiuwa, Luke Kennard, Landry Shamet, Doug McDermott, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cedi Osman, Jae Crowder, Patrick Beverley and Gordon Hayward. 

(Note: These rankings did not include Chris Paul, who was waived by the Warriors before agreeing to a deal with the Spurs).

2024 NBA free agency player rankings, tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
LeBron James (39)
SF Agreed to two-year, $104M deal
2
Paul George (34)
SF Agreed to four-year, $212M deal
3
Tyrese Maxey (23)
PG Agreed to five-year, $204M extension
4
James Harden (34)
PG Agreed to two-year, $70M deal
5
Pascal Siakam (30)
PF Agreed to four-year, $189.5M deal
6
OG Anunoby (26)
SF Agreed to five-year, $212.5M deal
7
Isaiah Hartenstein (26)
C Agreed to three-year, $87M deal
8
DeMar DeRozan (34)
SF Agreed to three-year, $74M deal
9
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (31)
SG Agreed to three-year, $66M deal
10
Malik Monk (26)
SG Agreed to four-year, $78M deal
11
Immanuel Quickley (25)
PG Agreed to five-year, $175M deal
12
Klay Thompson (34)
SG Agreed to three-year, $50M deal
13
Obi Toppin (26)
PF Agreed to four-year, $60M deal
14
Tobias Harris (31)
PF Agreed to two-year, $52M deal
15
Nicolas Claxton (25)
C Signed four-year, $100M deal
16
D'Angelo Russell (28)
PG Picked up $18.7M player option
17
Bruce Brown (27)
SG Team picked up $23M option
18
Gary Trent Jr. (25)
SG
Unrestricted
19
Tyus Jones (28)
PG
Unrestricted
20
Miles Bridges (26)
PF Agreed to three-year, $75M deal
21
Isaac Okoro (23)
SF
Restricted
22
Markelle Fultz (26)
PG
Unrestricted
23
Malik Beasley (27)
SG Agreed to one-year, $6M deal
24
Patrick Williams (22)
PF Agreed to five-year, $90M deal
25
Jonas Valanciunas (32)
C Agreed to three-year, $30M deal
26
Caleb Martin (28)
SF Agreed to deal
27
Nicolas Batum (35)
PF Agreed to two-year, $9.6M deal
28
De'Anthony Melton (26)
SG Agreed to one-year, $12.8M deal
29
Gary Payton II (31)
SG Picked up $9.1M player option
30
Buddy Hield (31)
SG Agreed to $21M deal on sign-and-trade