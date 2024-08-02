With an 88-85 victory against Spain on Friday, Canada finished Group A play of the 2024 Paris Olympics undefeated in the "Group of Death." Canada is the first team to go 3-0 in group play at these Olympics; the second will be either Germany or France, which meet in the final game of the day at 3 p.m. ET in Lille.

Spain entered the game in a strange position: Win and finish first in the group; lose and finish fourth. The loss eliminated them from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting for Canada, but split a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining, which led to a Sergio Llull 3-pointer that cut Canada's lead to just a single point. With 2.3 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander went to the free-throw line again and made both. Llull then missed a heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer.

Andrew Nembhard added 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Canada. RJ Barrett had 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including a clutch 3-pointer with 39 seconds left. Spain's Dario Brizuela scored all 17 of his points in the fourth quarter, including Spain's first 10 points of the period, but it wasn't quite enough.

Earlier on Friday, Brazil's Bruno Caboclo dominated Japan in a 102-84 victory. Ten years after he was drafted, the 28-year-old big man went off for 33 points on 13-for-19 shooting, 17 rebounds and a block in 30 minutes. Caboclo made all four of his 3-point attempts and nine of his rebounds were on the offensive glass.

The comfortable victory meant that Brazil finished third in Group B with a 1-2 record and a minus-7 point differential. The win didn't immediately mean Brazil would advance to the quarterfinals, but the result of the following game between Greece and Australia did.

In their first 2024 Olympic victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece beat Australia by a final score of 77-71. As a result, Greece finished third in the "Group of Death" with a minus-8 point differential.

Eight teams qualify for the quarterfinals: the two top teams in each group and the two top third-ranked teams. Brazil, having beaten Greece's point differential by a single point, will definitely be one of the two top third-ranked teams, so they're moving on to Paris.

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals against the Boomers, who, like Greece, finished the group stage 1-2.

Australia advanced to the quarterfinals despite the loss; they finished second in Group A as a result of Canada's win against Spain. (They would have been eliminated if Spain had beaten Canada.)

For Greece to advance to the quarterfinals, Serbia has to beat South Sudan by two or more points on Saturday.

Friday's Olympic scores/schedule

Brazil 102, Japan 84

Greece 77, Australia 71

Canada 88, Spain 85