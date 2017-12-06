Hornets vs. Warriors odds: Picks from computer model on 33-18 NBA run

The Golden State Warriors are unbeaten through four games of their six-game road trip but will be without Stephen Curry when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in a nationally televised matchup at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). The Warriors are five-point road favorites.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5, down sharply from the open of 219.5.



The defending NBA champion Warriors are 19-6 and have won their last three games by 21 points (at Orlando), 28 (at Miami) and 10 (at New Orleans), scoring at least 123 points in all four games of the current road trip.



But Curry sprained his ankle in Monday's win over the Pelicans and left the arena on crutches. He's expected to miss at least two weeks. Curry led the team in scoring (26.3 points per game) and his plus/minus of 11.5 ranks second in the NBA behind Eric Gordon of the Rockets.



If there's a team that can survive the loss of such a star, it's the Warriors, who have three more of them to fall back on in Kevin Durant (24.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game), Klay Thompson (20.5 ppg) and Draymond Green (10.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.1 apg).



The Hornets, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday with a 104-94 win over the Magic. Leading scorer Kemba Walker returned from a two-game absence to pour in 29 points, plus seven assists, three steals and two rebounds.



Charlotte has been a team of streaks this season. Since Oct. 29, it has won three in a row, lost six straight, won three straight and lost four straight before Monday's win.

Each team had a player scuffle in Monday night victories to boot. Kevin Durant was tossed after getting two technical fouls following an altercation with the Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins. It was the second time Durant's been tossed during this four-game road trip.



And Cody Zeller was thrown to the ground by Orlando's Marreese Speights, who cited a 40-14 free-throw discrepancy in favor of the Hornets.



