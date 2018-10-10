Lakers' LeBron James explains why he lets his sons, ages 14 and 11, drink wine with him

LeBron James' kids have gotten a taste of his stardom simply by hanging around the NBA icon over the years.

They've apparently also gotten a taste of his wine.

Asked this week in advance of his Los Angeles Lakers debut what kind of pop culture he's picked up from younger teammates, LeBron told reporters that his two oldest sons -- LeBron Jr. and Bryce -- are into pretty much the same kinds of things, so he gets a sneak peek at the next generation from home.

"Everything that they (his teammates) listen to these days, my 14-year-old and my 11-year-old, they watch, too," James told USA Today's Josh Peter.

In an apparent effort to prove his sons are up to date with his young Lakers teammates, James revealed a little secret about the boys' drinking habits in the process.

"I got very mature 14- and 11-year-olds," he said. "My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine. That's how mature they are."

(Pause for a second and imagine the James household. Is it really surprising to think that LeBron and his crew of future ballers might occasionally sit around a marble fireplace in their Los Angeles mansion and toast with a glass of red? We didn't think so.)

"They'll be driving next week, too," James joked.

When asked what kind of wine the kids drink, LeBron left reporters guessing before taking the blame for any criticism that might come his way.

"Whatever dad's and mom's having," he said. "Put it on me, though. Don't put it on moms. Put it on dad. Put it on dad."