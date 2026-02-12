The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is nearly here. The game is being held Sunday afternoon at the Clippers' Intuit Dome, and with a few days to go, the rosters have been fully set now with injury replacements named. The league has changed the format once again in 2026, with a USA vs. World format featuring three teams in a round-robin tournament. Twenty-eight players in total were named All-Stars this season as Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox joined the ranks Thursday as an injury replacement.

The format will consist of a mini-tournament, where each team plays each other once to determine who will face off in a title game. There will be a USA Stars team and a USA Stripes team to split up the American talent, while Team World will have all the international NBA talent.

Some liberties were taken in dividing up the roster to even up the numbers. For instance, Karl-Anthony Towns, who was born in New Jersey but has played for the Dominican Republic national team, will be on Team World, although he also could've been placed on one of the two USA teams. The same goes for Norman Powell, who was slid over to Team World to replace the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo after first being placed on USA Stripes. Powell, born in San Diego, has played for the Jamaican national team.

As far as the schedule goes, USA Stars -- made up of the younger American All-Stars like Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Maxey -- and Team World will face Team World in Game 1. The winner of that matchup will face USA Stripes -- made up of American vets like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard -- in Game 2. The loser of Game 1 will then also play USA Stripes in Game 3. At the end of the first three games, the two teams with the best record will face off in Game 4 to determine the champions. If there is a three-way tie, point differential will be used to determine the two teams that will advance.

Here are the rosters for all three teams:

2026 NBA All-Star Game rosters

The 2026 All-Star game tips off at 5 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. The players on the winning team will each walk away with $125,000. Players on the second-place team get $50,000, while players of the third-placed team get $25,000.