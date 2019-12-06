Warriors vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from advanced computer

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Chicago is 8-14 overall and 4-7 at home, while Golden State is 4-19 overall and 2-12 on the road. Golden State has lost four games in a row and seven of the past eight, but the one win during that span was a 104-90 victory over the Bulls on Nov. 27. Chicago is trying to win three straight games for the first time this season. Chicago is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Warriors vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over Memphis on Wednesday, winning 106-99. Zach LaVine had 25 points in addition to six rebounds. In a key fourth-quarter stretch he scored or assisted on 13 straight points. LaVine has scored at least 25 points in each of the last four games. He is averaging 22.5 points per game.

Golden State lost to Charlotte by a decisive 106-91 margin in its last outing. Glenn Robinson III had a tough game: he played for 30 minutes, but picked up just eight points on 40 percent shooting from the field.

Eric Paschall came into the game as the first Golden State rookie to score in double figures in 11 straight games since Klay Thompson. He finished with 16 points.

The Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.6 percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Warriors have experienced some offensive struggles of their own, as they have only been able to knock down 43 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.

