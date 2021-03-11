Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Dallas

Current Records: San Antonio 18-14; Dallas 18-16

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Dallas Mavericks will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET March 10 at American Airlines Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored San Antonio last Thursday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 107-102 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (20 points).

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over Oklahoma City last week, winning 87-78. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (19 points) and power forward Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) were the top scorers for the Mavericks.

The Spurs are now 18-14 while Dallas sits at 18-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. But Dallas enters the game with 21.3 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Dallas

Injury Report for San Antonio

Devin Vassell: Out (Covid-19)

LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Not Injury Related)

No Injury Information