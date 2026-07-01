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Minnesota • C

Trey Kaufman-Renn

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Last Game

Fri, May 15 |
AMZN
vs San Antonio Spurs (62-20)
  • Target Center
139
Final
109
Game Recap

Western Northwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
OKC
 64-18 7-3 L2
DEN
 54-28 10-0 W12
MIN
 49-33 5-5 W2
POR
 42-40 7-3 W2
UTA
 22-60 1-9 L1
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-9, 240 lbs
Birthplace: Sellersburg, IN
Age: 23
School: Purdue
Experience: R