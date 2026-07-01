Last Game
Fri, May 15 |
AMZN
vs 2 San Antonio Spurs (62-20)
- Target Center
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1:44
College Basketball Precision Player of the Week, Presented by Nissan
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1:05
Purdue: Signed, Sealed, Delivered to the Elite 8
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0:33
HERE'S A TIP FOR YOU: Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn breaks Texas hearts
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1:37
CBB Big Ten Bracketology
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1:21
Purdue Looks To Break From 3-Game Losing Streak
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1:58
Men's CBB: 12 Purdue at Indiana
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1:07
Saturday CBB Matchups To Watch: 10 Iowa State at 1 Purdue
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0:46
JUST IN: Braden Smith Headlines CBS Sports All-America Teams
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1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
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1:20
How Heat Can Bolster Roster Following Giannis Addition
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2:42
Why LeBron to the Spurs Isn't as Crazy as It Sounds
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1:32
Raptors Acquire Kawhi Leonard From Clippers
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1:59
Breaking Down LeBron James' Free Agency Options
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1:10
Hornets: What's the Post-LaMelo Ball Plan?
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1:52
Report: Kawhi Leonard Willing to Sign with Former Teams
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1:52
Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?
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1:56
Where does LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards combo rank among NBA's best?
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1:51
Projecting the Timberwolves' New-Look Lineup
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11:15
LaMelo Ball Joins Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves
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1:17
What Are the Expectations for the Timberwolves?
Top Trey Kaufman-Renn News
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Timberwolves' Trey Kaufman-Renn: Selected by Minnesota
Kaufman-Renn was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Kaufman-Renn logged 147 regular-season games for Purdue, averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.4 steals across 21.8 minutes per contest. He's a capable scorer on the inside and is a sound passer, though his three-point shooting needs some work. All things considered, Kaufman-Renn will need time to develop, so it's unknown how long it could take before he earns consistent minutes for the Timberwolves moving ahead.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-9, 240 lbs
|Birthplace: Sellersburg, IN
|Age: 23
|School: Purdue
|Experience: R