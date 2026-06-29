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Sacramento • PF

Alex Karaban

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Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
@ Portland Trail Blazers (42-40)
  • Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
110
Final
122
Game Recap

Western Pacific Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
LAL
 53-29 7-3 W3
PHO
 45-37 5-5 W1
LAC
 42-40 6-4 W1
GS
 37-45 3-7 L3
SAC
 22-60 3-7 L1
Full Standings
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    1:13

    NBA Draft Grades: Kings Select Alex Karaban No. 29 Overall

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    NBA Draft Big Men: Frontcourt Spacers

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    NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available

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    Baller Bios: The NCAA Tournament National Championship

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    1:30

    Salute The Senior: Alex Karaban Goes For 3rd National Title

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    0:38

    What happened to Dan Hurley's pants during UConn locker room celebration? Alex Karaban: 'Very confusing'

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    A Legacy Cemented Forever | Interview with Alex Karaban | The Assist with Kyle Tucker

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    THE LAST SHOT. | Interview with Alex Karaban | The Assist with Kyle Tucker

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    1:38

    UConn Defeats Michigan State - Player of the Game Presented by Belfor

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    1:32

    Alex Karaban 6th Player Ever with 16+ NCAA Tournament Wins as a Starter

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    1:45

    Player Of The NCAA Tournament Thus Far

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    Back-To-Back 20+ Point Games For UConn Senior Leader Alex Karaban

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    CBB Battle For The Big East: Uconn Looks To Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr.

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    Best RFA Trade Targets This Free Agency

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    Impending Player Option: What Should Zach Levine Do?

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    NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Zach LaVine

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    Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets

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    NBA Draft Grades: Kings' Select Emanuel Sharp No. 45 Overall

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    Cameron Boozer: Favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year

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    Has Ja Morant Lost the Game of Point Guard Musical Chairs?

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-7, 225 lbs
Birthplace: Southborough, MA
Age: 23
School: UConn
Experience: R