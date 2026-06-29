Last Game
- Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
-
1:13
NBA Draft Grades: Kings Select Alex Karaban No. 29 Overall
-
1:10
NBA Draft Big Men: Frontcourt Spacers
-
1:59
NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available
-
5:11
Baller Bios: The NCAA Tournament National Championship
-
1:30
Salute The Senior: Alex Karaban Goes For 3rd National Title
-
0:38
What happened to Dan Hurley's pants during UConn locker room celebration? Alex Karaban: 'Very confusing'
-
1:36
A Legacy Cemented Forever | Interview with Alex Karaban | The Assist with Kyle Tucker
-
1:23
THE LAST SHOT. | Interview with Alex Karaban | The Assist with Kyle Tucker
-
1:38
UConn Defeats Michigan State - Player of the Game Presented by Belfor
-
1:32
Alex Karaban 6th Player Ever with 16+ NCAA Tournament Wins as a Starter
-
1:45
Player Of The NCAA Tournament Thus Far
-
1:12
Back-To-Back 20+ Point Games For UConn Senior Leader Alex Karaban
-
1:27
CBB Battle For The Big East: Uconn Looks To Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr.
-
0:58
Best RFA Trade Targets This Free Agency
-
1:11
Impending Player Option: What Should Zach Levine Do?
-
1:37
NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Zach LaVine
-
1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
-
0:49
NBA Draft Grades: Kings' Select Emanuel Sharp No. 45 Overall
-
1:41
Cameron Boozer: Favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year
-
1:30
Has Ja Morant Lost the Game of Point Guard Musical Chairs?
Top Alex Karaban News
-
Kings' Alex Karaban: Rights traded to Sacramento
The Cavaliers selected Karaban with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Kings, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
The Cavaliers received the No. 34 overall pick and future second-round picks in the deal. Karaban appeared in 151 regular-season games for UConn, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals across 32.5 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old is a proven winner, helping the Huskies capture two NCAA championships. His athleticism is a concern, though his positive attributes make up for most of his shortcomings. It's unknown what the future holds for Sacramento's veterans, specifically, Domantas Sabonis (knee), De'Andre Hunter (eye) and DeMar DeRozan (hamstring). If those players aren't on the roster during the 2026-27 campaign, Karaban could see plenty of action. However, if they stay, it will be more difficult for Karaban to receive consistent minutes.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-7, 225 lbs
|Birthplace: Southborough, MA
|Age: 23
|School: UConn
|Experience: R