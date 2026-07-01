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Houston • PG

Bruce Thornton

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Last Game

Fri, May 1 |
AMZN
vs Los Angeles Lakers (53-29)
  • Toyota Center
98
Final
78
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 223 lbs
Birthplace: Fairburn, GA
Age: 22
School: Ohio St.
Experience: R