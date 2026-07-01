The Knicks selected Thornton with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Rockets, Jeff Goodman of Fieldof68.com reports.

After a four-year stint at Ohio State, the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer will join the Rockets, who acquired the Nos. 31 and 55 picks in this year's draft in exchange for the Nos. 39 and 53 picks and a 2029 second-rounder. Thornton impressed in his final college season, averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals while recording 55.4/40.0/82.9 shooting splits in 36.5 minutes per contest. He's a strong lead guard who will likely compete for backup minutes, especially if Aaron Holiday leaves in free agency.