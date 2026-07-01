Last Game
Fri, May 1 |
AMZN
vs 4 Los Angeles Lakers (53-29)
- Toyota Center
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1:13
NBA Draft Grades: Rockets Select Bruce Thornton No. 31 Overall
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1:18
Lakers Emerge as Potential Top Spot for Walker Kessler
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1:33
Top Landing Spots for Jaylen Brown
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9:45
Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference
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1:14
Rockets: Is Their Franchise Player on the Roster?
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1:45
Latest on Jaylen Brown's Future with the Celtics
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1:42
Jaylen Brown Best Fit: Houston Rockets?
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1:43
LeBron James to Warriors for Final Seasons?
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1:56
Where does LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards combo rank among NBA's best?
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11:15
LaMelo Ball Joins Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves
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1:17
What Are the Expectations for the Timberwolves?
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1:00
What's Next for Fred VanVleet and the Rockets?
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1:42
What's Next for Celtics Star Jaylen Brown?
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0:49
NBA Draft Grades: Kings' Select Emanuel Sharp No. 45 Overall
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1:54
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft: Braden Smith To The Rockets
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1:14
Could a First-Rounder Get Traded for Jaylen Brown?
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1:17
NBA Draft Grades: Celtics Select Chris Cenac Jr. No. 27 Overall
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12:25
5 Most Logical Landing Spots For Jaylen Brown
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1:29
What a Jaylen Brown Trade to the Rockets Would Look Like
Top Bruce Thornton News
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Rockets' Bruce Thornton: Selected by Houston after trade-up
The Knicks selected Thornton with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Rockets, Jeff Goodman of Fieldof68.com reports.
After a four-year stint at Ohio State, the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer will join the Rockets, who acquired the Nos. 31 and 55 picks in this year's draft in exchange for the Nos. 39 and 53 picks and a 2029 second-rounder. Thornton impressed in his final college season, averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals while recording 55.4/40.0/82.9 shooting splits in 36.5 minutes per contest. He's a strong lead guard who will likely compete for backup minutes, especially if Aaron Holiday leaves in free agency.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-0, 223 lbs
|Birthplace: Fairburn, GA
|Age: 22
|School: Ohio St.
|Experience: R