Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There has been buzz that Tennessee could pass on a quarterback in favor of a different position group. If it is not sold on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, but love Abdul Carter, then that is the direction that it should go rather than forcing a situation.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cleveland may or may not be interested in one of the top quarterbacks, either. I believe it would be more inclined to consider Cam Ward at this stage of the process than Shedeur Sanders. Ward becomes the heir apparent to Deshaun Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Colorado gets a two-way talent to support Drake Maye entering his second season. Travis Hunter may not be evaluated as highly as last year's top wide receivers, but his versatility to play both ways makes him more valuable.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need for new head coach Liam Coen. A front with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead and Graham would be formidable.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Las Vegas is not able to land its quarterback of the future in the first round, but there is still an opportunity to address other areas of need. Tetairoa McMillan is a ball-winner who can turn some of those quarterback mistakes into wins.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle, and the thought here is that Will Campbell replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th In the past, I have given Carolina either Will Johnson or Mykel Williams, dependent upon who was available. In the spirit of mixing things up, the Panthers take Jalon Walker, adding a player capable of applying pressure from the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Chase Young is scheduled to hit free agency in a few months. New Orleans does not yet have a head coach so it is unclear which direction the organization will take in the future, but Mykel Williams is a good, young talent to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Ben Johnson may want Ashton Jeanty to give them an explosive trait in the run game, but none of what Detroit was able to accomplish offensively this season was possible without a fortified offensive line. Chicago has to fix that unit before worrying about the rest.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd With the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, San Francisco needs to re-invest in its interior defensive line to return to the glory years. Walter Nolen is one of the most talented in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass-catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st There are a few defined needs for Miami this offseason and safety is near the top of the list. Malaki Starks is the best example of a rangy, ball-hawking safety in the class whereas Nick Emmanwori has more size and versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson has the potential to be the best cornerback to come out of this class. I think there is a bit of fatigue among media, similar to what happened with Derek Stingley Jr., when it comes to Johnson. Based on how he played in 2023, before the injury, he had a Patrick Surtain II-type outlook.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren is going to come as a surprise for some Falcons fans, but Sean McVay had been interested in Brock Bowers a year ago. I think about the type of player that Zac Robinson would want in that offense and Warren comes to mind quickly. I wonder if Kyle Pitts could be available in a trade this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 16 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona had a bottom-10 pressure rate in the league this season, according to TruMedia, and that figure is propped up heavily by a game against the Bears. James Pearce Jr. has great first-step quickness and is explosive off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The conversation around Cincinnati and Buffalo is similar: both teams have quarterbacks who allow them to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the other top offenses in the league. If they build more formidable defenses to slow those other teams down, that will give them the best chance to slay the beast in the AFC.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Nick Emmanwori to Seattle is one of my favorite pairings in the first round. Head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore and now gets his big, versatile defender in the Pacific Northwest.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st The competition to be the first true off-ball linebacker taken is wide open. Jihaad Campbell has been in my personal top-50 overall for quite some time, but makes the leap into the first-round projection. He is young, has been well-coached and has the size NFL teams will be looking for at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Sean Payton gets a quality tight end for Bo Nix. New Orleans' offenses often had a receiving threat at the tight end position and now the Broncos do as well with Colston Loveland.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh if Pickens is still around. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive guard is probably not at the top of the list of Los Angeles' needs, but it was a problem area down the stretch. Tyler Booker is the fourth former first-round pick on that offensive line and a stabilizing presence.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th The expectation is that Jaire Alexander is not a part of next season's roster. If Carrington Valentine is starting in one of those boundary spots, then the Packers can plug and play Jahdae Barron in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota has way more talent on offense than they do on defense. It sounds as though defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be back for another season despite taking some head coaching interviews, so the goal is to give him some talent to keep the defensive trajectory pointing upward.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th The run on defensive tackles continues with Houston's pick. Head coach DeMeco Ryans comes from a situation in San Francisco that heavily invested in the defensive line. By continuing to build out the defensive front, there should be more 1-on-1 opportunities for the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles drafts Josh Conerly Jr. to step in at left tackle with Matthew Stafford returning for another season. He is still a bit rough around the edges, but was playing his best ball at season's end.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Ronnie Stanley had battled injuries until this season and looked more like vintage Stanley. His representation is probably seeking a lot of money in free agency and his situation is a bit tricky with the injuries. The Ravens could theoretically move on from him and draft a left tackle, such as Josh Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Perhaps this is an instance of being a prisoner in the moment, but Nic Scourton is good value at this stage of the first round for a franchise that really struggled with depth as a result of injuries. The Lions will not be in that position next year with Za'Darius Smith, Josh Paschal, Aidan Hutchinson and now Scourton.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th If Brandon Coleman is the future at left tackle, then the hope is that Armand Membou is the future at right tackle. One question I had about him was length because 6-foot-3 is below average for an NFL right tackle, but his 34-inch arm length makes up for that at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 8th Josh Allen has shown on more than one occasion that he can keep pace with Patrick Mahomes or any other quarterback, so Buffalo has to address the defensive side of the ball in the first round. Tyleik Williams allows them to be more stingy at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Jahan Dotson has not made the impact that Philadelphia had hoped when it acquired him over the summer. Luther Burden III gives them another dynamic weapon in the pass game and ultimately gives them some flexibility in a top dollar position group.