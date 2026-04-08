Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Fernando Mendoza is the obvious first overall pick after leading the country in touchdown passes, winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and powering Indiana to its first football national championship. The Raiders now have a mentor at the ready for him in four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins. Mendoza should already be house hunting in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets did a great job patching up their defense after their 2025 unit became the first in NFL history to not record an interception. Now, all they need is another dynamic edge rusher to pair with Will McDonald IV. Arvell Reese comes with the highest ceiling of all the edge rushers in this draft, and the rebuilding Jets happily add that potential with the second overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals are filling out their offensive ecosystem for whichever quarterback they select in the 2027 NFL Draft. They have enough receiving and rushing options following the signing of Tyler Allgeier to complement James Conner, but they have a need at right tackle. Francis Mauigoa is a massive right tackle with sound technique, particularly in the run game, and he would fill a void at that position for Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 4 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans remade their defensive line in Robert Saleh's image by acquiring three of his ex-Jets: Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers and Solomon Thomas. One of their edge rusher spots opposite Johnson could use more help alongside 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo. Saleh gets his dream defense with this pick by selecting Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, college football's 2025 sacks leader.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Giants have the slot covered after signing both Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but they still need another legitimate receiver on the outside opposite Malik Nabers. Carnell Tate is the cleanest wide receiver in the draft based on his measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025. He can certainly help nurture Jaxson Dart's development.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns completely revamped their offensive line in free agency. Yet, there remains a right guard opening with Wyatt Teller on the Houston Texans and Teven Jenkins on a one-year deal. Even though Spencer Fano played right tackle the last two years at Utah, he said at the combine he would be fine playing inside. Fano is the type of foundational offensive line piece they need to build around long-term in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Washington needs Jayden Daniels to remain on the field in 2026 after he missed 10 games because of three different injuries: a knee sprain, a hamstring strain and a dislocated elbow. The Commanders need a run game that isn't so reliant on Daniels; he ran for an NFL rookie quarterback record 891 yards in 2024. Dan Quinn saw how much having a dominant running back like Marshawn Lynch helped his "Legion of Boom" Seattle Seahawks defense years ago, so he gets himself one here with Love.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Downs can line up anywhere: strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker. The New Orleans Saints' secondary lost a versatile piece in free agency with cornerback Alontae Taylor's departure to the Tennessee Titans. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley pushes for even more of a chameleon in Downs. Staley coached All-Pro safety Derwin James with the Los Angeles Chargers, so New Orleans gives him James-lite in Downs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Sonny Styles would provide a much-needed shot of athleticism and playmaking. Linebacker Leo Chenal left for the Washington Commanders in free agency. They also lost both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams, but general manager Brett Veach will draft the player at the top of his board.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was phenomenal in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. He also crushed his Tennessee Pro Day with a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump. He's all the way back, and he barely beats out Mansoor Delane in the height and wingspan departments to be this draft's CB1 for a desperate Bengals secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys land the edge rusher they desired since Micah Parsons' exit to the Green Bay Packers thanks to Rueben Bain Jr.'s lack of arm length (30⅞ inches). Bain put on a show at his pro day during position drills in front of Brian Schottenheimer, and company. Dallas lands a young edge rusher who can grow alongside Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Makai Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, dominated just down the street from the NFC runner-up Rams in Los Angeles. Lemon's size and a head-scratching combine press conference created some variability in where he may land. However, neither issue bothers Sean McVay and Les Snead, who pair Lemon with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as part of an "all-in" 2026 season for 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens' interior offensive line is their most glaring issue after Tyler Linderbaum's departure, and Olaivavega Ioane can mitigate that loss in front of Lamar Jackson as a left guard in 2026. He didn't allow a sack over his final two college seasons, spanning 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Akheem Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, is a plug-and-play contributor. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite Reuben Bain at Miami. The Buccaneers could easily reclaim the NFC South crown in 2026 after the Carolina Panthers ended their four-year division title streak in 2025, and Mesidor will give Tampa Bay some much-needed pass production.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft. No one in the Big 12 has more catches than his 136 the last two years, and he regularly transforms routine catches into big plays after the catch. The concern is a nagging hamstring injury that is scaring away some teams picking higher. New York doesn't have the same pressure as they are just in Year 2 of their rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st There has been talk of the Detroit Lions moving All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle after the team moved on from Taylor Decker. That creates a vacancy at right tackle, so Detroit fills it with the offensive tackle prospect that might have the highest upside in Kadyn Proctor. He lands in the perfect spot to refine his game alongside Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd No one can completely replace six-time Pro Bowl Harrison Smith, but Dillon Thieneman might be able to come the closest of the bunch on the board at this juncture. Thieneman's fluidity in position drills at the combine looked as good as any defensive back's. He is an instinctual player who would thrive in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' zone-heavy scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Panthers had one of the best offseasons in the NFL after reinforcing their front seven with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. They also patched up the offensive line by getting Rasheed Walker on the cheap. Here, they plug in a legitimate receiving tight end in Kenyon Sadiq, the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten honoree who led all collegiate tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Jacob Rodriguez LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 9th Dallas whiffed on linebackers Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd in free agency, so it takes future fan favorite Jacob Rodriguez, the consensus All-American who helped power Texas Tech to a Big 12 title in 2025. He put concerns about his athleticism to bed with an outstanding combine performance, and much of the Dallas Cowboys' brain trust made it a point to attend his pro day in Lubbock. His jersey will fly off the shelves in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Emmanuel McNeil-Warren can provide the Steelers with a long-term answer at safety who can line up all over the formation. Having Jalen Ramsey as a mentor is an ideal situation for both the Steelers and McNeil-Warren. After taking care of the offense with the trade for Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh adds a much-needed injection of youth to their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Howell, the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, racked up 11.5 sacks for the Aggies, the most by a Texas A&M player since Myles Garrett had 12.5 in 2015. He will be in a great spot to learn from Khalil Mack while simultaneously helping preserve Mack's snap count for a postseason push.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Eagles general manager Howie Roseman can't get enough of the Georgia Bulldogs, and the end appears near for All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who turns 36 this spring. Monroe Freeling was a left tackle at Georgia, but the Eagles will look to mold him into their long-term right tackle, even with renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland leaving his post as the team's offensive line coach.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 The Browns desperately need more juice at wide receiver next to Jerry Jeudy if they're ever going to find a long-term guy at quarterback. Omar Cooper Jr. has the requisite burst: his nine receiving touchdowns of 10-plus yards led the Big Ten in 2025. As a 2025 CFP national champion, Cooper also comes from a winning culture under Curt Cignetti at Indiana, which is sorely needed in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Caleb Lomu's handwork and ability to stay upright prevent edge rushers from blowing past his shoulders, and he has strong instincts. The Bears need someone who can anchor the left tackle spot after a parade of injuries at that spot in 2025. Lomu can be Caleb Williams' long-term blindside protector.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th The Buffalo Bills haven't had someone produce double-digit sacks for them in a season since Leonard Floyd in 2023. Faulk gives Buffalo a physical specimen they can mold into someone who could do just that for them in the near future. With a regular pass rush plan, there's real potential here.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Blake Miller is one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft with 54 starts at Clemson. While he played right tackle for the Tigers, he could learn the finer points of left tackle from All-Pro Trent Williams, who will be 38-years-old on July 19, before eventually emerging as his successor in San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 28 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th Selecting All-American linebacker CJ Allen here is a cost-effective way to keep the middle of their No. 1 total defense stout long term. Azeez Al-Shaair enters the final season of his contract in 2026, so Allen could learn from him and be a rotational piece this year. Then, Allen could become the green-dot middle linebacker for Houston in 2027.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th After losing both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams, the Chiefs draft a replacement in Colton Hood, the SEC's only player with an interception return touchdown and a fumble return touchdown in 2025. Hood was also the only SEC player with four-plus tackles for loss and eight-plus passes defended last season. That's the kind of playmaking Steve Spagnuolo will enjoy.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Dolphins need to replace the speed lost by trading away Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, so they do so with the first-round pick they received in the deal. KC Concepcion was the first FBS player with over 900 receiving yards and over 450 punt return yards in a season since Oklahoma legend Ryan Broyles in 2009. His speed will give new Miami quarterback Malik Willis a weapon to survive with in Year 1 of Green Bay South's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Denzel Boston is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and blow through press coverage, and 2025 NFL MVP runner up Drake Maye will certainly enjoy having him to throw to in addition to free agency acquisition Romeo Doubs.