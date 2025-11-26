Originally from Chicago, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his final two seasons of high school football. 247Sports recognized him as a five-star recruit and the No. 22 overall prospect after registering 20.3 yards per reception as a senior.

As a freshman at Ohio State, he logged 18 receptions; modest production, but more than Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka managed in their respective freshman campaigns. The Buckeyes are the active title holder of WR U. In addition to the aforementioned names, the program has also produced Garrett Wilson and Terry McLaurin. In fact, Ohio State has had a wide receiver drafted in the first round each of the past four years.

Tate has elevated his game from fringe first-round selection to potentially first off the board at his position. He quickly emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Julian Sayin as the Buckeyes' bid to repeat as national champions marches onward. In addition to his work on the football field, the Illinois native has been recognized by the school and conference for his efforts in the classroom.

Here's more on his background -- including his strengths and weaknesses as an NFL prospect, pro comparison and more:

Carnell Tate NFL draft profile

CBS prospect ranking: No. 6 overall (No. 2 WR)

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 12 overall (No. 2 WR)

George Pickens DAL • WR • #3 TAR 72 REC 49 REC YDs 764 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Pickens comparison is almost more of a placeholder right now, because it is not perfect. Pickens is more creative with the ball in his hands, but the two have similar body structures. Tate is a better route runner than Pickens had been coming out of Georgia. Each is primarily used on the boundary rather than the slot.

Carnell Tate scouting report

Accolades

2025: Team-high 18.2 yards per catch

2023: Better freshman season (18 catches, 264 yards) than these notable ex-Ohio State wide receivers: Chris Olave (12 receptions in 2018), Marvin Harrison Jr. (11 in 2021), Curtis Samuel (11 in 2014), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10 in 2020) and Emeka Egbuka (zero in 2021)

Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (academic honor)

Two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection

Strengths

Size and aggressive nature to win contested throws down the field

Good footwork off the line of scrimmage to create free releases

Long arms to make catches outside and away from his frame

Good footwork to set up route breaks

Good job tracking the ball downfield

Weaknesses

High-waisted frame leads to more methodical breaks on comeback routes

Below average elusiveness in open space once he breaks down

Room for improvement in terms of physicality through routes

Carnell Tate college stats

Year Games Rec Yds Yds/rec TD 2025 8 39 711 18.2 7 2024 14 52 733 14.1 4 2023 11 18 264 14.7 1

Carnell Tate 247Sports profile

High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Class: 2023

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (98)

National: 58 | Position: 9

