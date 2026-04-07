The NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, which means we're in the thick of silly season, with rumors swirling all day, every day. That'll likely continue until the draft begins, but that doesn't mean we can't learn anything from where things stand three weeks out.

In the space below, we'll walk through some of the most recent rumors bubbling up around the league.

Jets leaning toward David Bailey?

David Bailey TXTECH • EDGE • #31 TK 52 TFL 19.5 SK 14.5 FF 3 No. 20 overall (No. 3 EDGE) View Profile

In recent weeks, it's been assumed the New York Jets would take Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese with the No. 2 overall pick. But on ESPN's "The Schrager Hour" podcast, both Peter Schrager and NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said the Jets might be leaning toward Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey instead, noting Bailey is the more polished, pro-ready edge prospect.

TE Eli Stowers being evaluated as a WR

Eli Stowers VANDY • TE • #9 REC 62 REYDS 769 YDS/REC 12.4 TD 4 No. 68 overall (No. 3 TE) View Profile

Eli Stowers won the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end in 2025, but according to NFL Media, some teams are evaluating him as a wide receiver in this year's class. He caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns this past season and has outstanding size at 6-foot-3¾ and 239 pounds. If he does make the switch, a comparison to Marques Colston makes sense, as Colston did the same with the New Orleans Saints with great success.

Francis Mauigoa favored to be first OL taken

The former Miami star was a three-year starter at right tackle and has become the odds-on favorite to be the first lineman off the board. Francis Mauigoa is -235 to be the first offensive lineman selected, per DraftKings Sportsbook. He's followed by Monroe Freeling, Spencer Fano, Kadyn Proctor, Olaivavega Ioane, Blake Miller, Caleb Lomu and Max Iheanachor.

Player School Odds Francis Mauigoa Miami -235 Monroe Freeling Georgia +300 Spencer Fano Utah +600 Kadyn Proctor Alabama +1700 Olaivavega Ioane Penn State +3500 Blake Miller Clemson +15000 Caleb Lomu Utah +18000 Max Iheanachor Arizona State +20000

Kadyn Proctor won't get past Lions at No. 17

Speaking of Kadyn Proctor, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah reports the Lions "love" him and that "that is the absolute floor. He will not get by the Detroit Lions" at No. 17 overall. The Lions are reportedly moving star right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side following Taylor Decker's release, so they could be in the market for a new starter on the right side.

How big is too big? Evaluating Kadyn Proctor's rare size before the NFL Draft -- and why he's worth betting on Mike Renner

Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate both in top five?

Sonny Styles OHIOST • LB TK 82 TFL 6.5 PD 3 INT 1 No. 9 overall (No. 1 LB) View Profile

The Ringer's Todd McShay said on his podcast that, based on conversations around the league, we shouldn't be surprised if the former Ohio State stars both go in the first five picks. Sonny Styles tested as one of the most athletic players ever at the NFL Scouting Combine, while Carnell Tate is widely considered the top wide receiver in this year's class. If both go in the top five, that would likely give Ohio State three of the first five selections, along with Reese.

Jordan Tyson, Rueben Bain Jr. falling?

Jordyn Tyson ARIZST • WR REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TD 8 No. 23 overall (No. 5 WR) View Profile

ESPN's Matt Miller said if he had to guess, Rueben Bain Jr. would be drafted outside the top 10 and Tyson outside the top 20. Bain has been considered one of the top edge rushers in the class, along with Reese and Bailey. His shorter arms are a negative, but his combination of power and bend makes him one of the top prospects. It would be surprising if he fell out of the top 10. Jordyn Tyson, meanwhile, is considered one of the top receivers in the class (along with Tate and Makai Lemon) but has dealt with injuries and has had some scouts question his toughness.

Can star Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. overcome physical limitations? Jared Dubin

Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy battling for CB1

Mansoor Delane LSU • CB • #4 TK 45 SOLO 26 PD 11 INT 2 No. 14 overall (No. 3 CB) View Profile

Miller also said if he had to guess, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy would be the first cornerback taken. That would defy the current odds, as LSU's Mansoor Delane is the favorite at DraftKings, followed by McCoy, Aveion Terrell, Brandon Cisse, McCoy's teammate Colton Hood and DeAngelo Ponds.