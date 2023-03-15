With NFL free agency here, first-round draft needs are crystalizing for every team around the league, but some murkiness still remains.

On the quarterback front, we still await the Aaron Rodgers decision, but signs do point to him signing with the New York Jets, or at least Gang Green's reported interest in the likes of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and even Marcedes Lewis indicate they're rolling out the red carpet for Rodgers.

There are still some quarterback dominoes yet to fall, of course. For this mock, I have the quarterback carousel as follows:

Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

Lamar Jackson plays for the Ravens on the franchise tag in 2023

After previous mocks explored scenarios in which Jackson plays on a different team next season, let's check on the ripple effect it'd have on the rest of the league if Jackson does return to the Ravens.

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

Let's get to the picks!

