Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 8.0: Jeremiyah Love completes NFL's most dynamic backfield, Buckeyes own top 10
Plus, a replacement for Aaron Rodgers in the Steel City.
We're starting to get more clarity on how the top 10 will shake out after the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency. The lack of consensus at premium positions outside of quarterback still makes this one of the more difficult drafts to project in recent memory.
The biggest point of contention will easily be the offensive line. At least three of the top offensive tackles -- Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano and Kadyn Proctor -- could be viewed as guards instead, depending on who you ask. Predicting which NFL teams will feel that way will be difficult.
That said, I still see many of them landing in the first round, with seven tackles and eight total offensive linemen among the 32 picks below.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Even after adding Tyler Linderbaum and Jalen Nailor early in free agency, don't expect the Raiders to be done adding offensive talent with this pick. The Fernando Mendoza-Klint Kubiak combination could be a special one in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Jermaine Johnson II trade earlier this month paved the way for the Jets to go edge rusher at No. 2. Arvell Reese offers the highest theoretical ceiling of any rusher in this class with his high-end explosiveness and unique play strength for an undersized rusher. The only concern is his limited playing time off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Cardinals grab an athletic right tackle to round out their offensive line. Spencer Fano is already an elite zone run blocker with the athletic traits to become a plus pass protector in the NFL. It will make life easier for whoever plays quarterback in Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Putting Rueben Bain Jr. on the same defensive line as Jeffery Simmons would give the Titans some serious attitude. Opposing offensive linemen wouldn't want to see them on the schedule.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Sonny Styles has the kind of athletic profile that can sneak into the top five even at a devalued position like linebacker. Put him next to Tremaine Edmunds, and you'll shut down passing lanes over the middle of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Monroe Freeling has the most prototypical left tackle traits in this draft class, and his play has been ascending ever since he broke into the starting lineup. With how desperate the Browns are for offensive line help, they could reach here early.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Jeremiyah Love next to Jayden Daniels would create the most dynamic backfield in the NFL. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic backfield in league history. That will keep defenses out of two-high shells.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Carnell Tate is the kind of big-bodied wideout the Saints desperately lacked last year. They gave Tyler Shough help along the offensive line and in the backfield during free agency; now they give him a downfield weapon in Tate.
Round 1 - Pick 9
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Chiefs abandon their usual "type" on the edge to add more speed to their front seven. They don't anticipate drafting in the top 10 again anytime soon and know certain positions, like edge rusher, are harder to find in the 20s.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Even after adding Bryan Cook in free agency, Caleb Downs would still be a welcome addition for Bengals fans. His ability to play in the slot or deep would give Al Golden more flexibility with his coverages.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Kenyon Sadiq is the perfect tight end to pair with new quarterback Malik Willis. The Oregon tight end is exceptional as a deep threat, where Willis excels, and he's also outstanding blocking in space, which will come in handy on option keepers.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Mansoor Delane arguably has the highest floor in the cornerback class after locking down the entire SEC this past fall. If you watched the Cowboys secondary at all last season, you know how valuable that would be.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Makai Lemon is a Rams-type wide receiver. He plays a rugged brand of football and is more than willing to work the middle of the field. His game should translate quickly to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Francis Mauigoa likely slots in at guard for a Ravens team that had one of the worst guard duos in the NFL last fall. With the loss of center Tyler Linderbaum, adding more interior talent is paramount.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Kadyn Proctor could kick inside to left guard next to Tristan Wirfs to form a terrifying double-team combination. We've seen how Baker Mayfield's play has slipped when the line in front of him struggles, so keeping that unit a strength is critical.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Jermod McCoy is the type of prospect the Jets are uniquely positioned to take a chance on. He'll likely fall below where his tape suggests he should go because he missed last fall with an ACL tear. When healthy, though, he's a top-10 caliber talent at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Taylor Decker's departure leaves a glaring hole at left tackle that Caleb Lomu can fill. He may not be a high-end run blocker, but he has the tools to become a plus pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Dillon Thieneman has the range and coverage versatility to be a weapon in Brian Flores' defense. He's been making plays on the ball since recording six interceptions as a true freshman at Purdue.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
This should finish the Panthers' multi-year defensive line makeover. Peter Woods is a much more complete three-technique than Tershawn Wharton and should take early-down snaps from the veteran defensive tackle. Alongside Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton, it could become a formidable unit.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The Cowboys never shy away from addressing their offensive line early in the draft, especially given right tackle Terence Steele's play the past couple of years. Blake Miller has the juice to fit perfectly with one of the league's best run-blocking units.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
The hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy signaled one thing: the Steelers want someone with a track record of developing quarterbacks. Ty Simpson has shown enough intrigue on tape with his ability to attack downfield to make him an appealing pairing with McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Vega Ioane is another "weapon" for Jim Harbaugh to ensure the offensive line doesn't repeat its 2025 struggles. He looks like an imposing gap-scheme guard until you watch him move with ease in space.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Max Iheanachor has everything you could want in a high-end developmental prospect. To top it off, he's only been playing football for five years. It's been four years since Howie Roseman drafted an offensive lineman in the first two rounds, and I think that changes this spring.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Jordyn Tyson could fall because of his injury history, but he's worth the risk at this point in the draft. He has easy separation ability and the body control to make plays outside his frame.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
For a Bears defensive line starved for pass-rushing help, Akheem Mesidor can make an immediate impact. He can rush from both the edge and the interior, given his experience doing both in college.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Separation became the buzzword around the Bills' receiving corps last season -- they simply couldn't create enough of it. That changes with KC Concepcion, who routinely gets open with relative ease on tape. It's just the whole catching the ball thing that can trip him up at times.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Omar Cooper Jr. is the kind of sudden, one-cut route runner with running back-like ability after the catch that the 49ers love. Even after signing Mike Evans in free agency, San Francisco isn't done adding weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
This pick should ensure no one runs the ball on the Texans -- ever. Kayden McDonald is easily the best run defender in the defensive line class. His ability to eat double teams at just 20 years old is special.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Avieon Terrell is a spitting image of the recently traded Trent McDuffie. He has the tenacity to play in the slot and the feet to stick with receivers on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Keldric Faulk can fill the gap left by John Franklin-Myers' departure in free agency. He's a ready-made run defender who can grow into a pass-rushing role over time.
Round 1 - Pick 31
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
CJ Allen is another culture fit for the Mike Vrabel-era Patriots in the first round. He's the biggest thumper in the linebacker class and can also be a weapon as a blitzer.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren can replace what the Seahawks lost when Coby Bryant left in free agency. He's one of the best playmakers in the safety class with 11 career forced fumbles and five interceptions.