Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 Even after adding Tyler Linderbaum and Jalen Nailor early in free agency, don't expect the Raiders to be done adding offensive talent with this pick. The Fernando Mendoza-Klint Kubiak combination could be a special one in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jermaine Johnson II trade earlier this month paved the way for the Jets to go edge rusher at No. 2. Arvell Reese offers the highest theoretical ceiling of any rusher in this class with his high-end explosiveness and unique play strength for an undersized rusher. The only concern is his limited playing time off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals grab an athletic right tackle to round out their offensive line. Spencer Fano is already an elite zone run blocker with the athletic traits to become a plus pass protector in the NFL. It will make life easier for whoever plays quarterback in Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Putting Rueben Bain Jr. on the same defensive line as Jeffery Simmons would give the Titans some serious attitude. Opposing offensive linemen wouldn't want to see them on the schedule.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Sonny Styles has the kind of athletic profile that can sneak into the top five even at a devalued position like linebacker. Put him next to Tremaine Edmunds, and you'll shut down passing lanes over the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Monroe Freeling has the most prototypical left tackle traits in this draft class, and his play has been ascending ever since he broke into the starting lineup. With how desperate the Browns are for offensive line help, they could reach here early.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Jeremiyah Love next to Jayden Daniels would create the most dynamic backfield in the NFL. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic backfield in league history. That will keep defenses out of two-high shells.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Carnell Tate is the kind of big-bodied wideout the Saints desperately lacked last year. They gave Tyler Shough help along the offensive line and in the backfield during free agency; now they give him a downfield weapon in Tate.

Round 1 - Pick 9 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs abandon their usual "type" on the edge to add more speed to their front seven. They don't anticipate drafting in the top 10 again anytime soon and know certain positions, like edge rusher, are harder to find in the 20s.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Even after adding Bryan Cook in free agency, Caleb Downs would still be a welcome addition for Bengals fans. His ability to play in the slot or deep would give Al Golden more flexibility with his coverages.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Kenyon Sadiq is the perfect tight end to pair with new quarterback Malik Willis. The Oregon tight end is exceptional as a deep threat, where Willis excels, and he's also outstanding blocking in space, which will come in handy on option keepers.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane arguably has the highest floor in the cornerback class after locking down the entire SEC this past fall. If you watched the Cowboys secondary at all last season, you know how valuable that would be.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Makai Lemon is a Rams-type wide receiver. He plays a rugged brand of football and is more than willing to work the middle of the field. His game should translate quickly to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Francis Mauigoa likely slots in at guard for a Ravens team that had one of the worst guard duos in the NFL last fall. With the loss of center Tyler Linderbaum, adding more interior talent is paramount.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kadyn Proctor could kick inside to left guard next to Tristan Wirfs to form a terrifying double-team combination. We've seen how Baker Mayfield's play has slipped when the line in front of him struggles, so keeping that unit a strength is critical.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy is the type of prospect the Jets are uniquely positioned to take a chance on. He'll likely fall below where his tape suggests he should go because he missed last fall with an ACL tear. When healthy, though, he's a top-10 caliber talent at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Taylor Decker's departure leaves a glaring hole at left tackle that Caleb Lomu can fill. He may not be a high-end run blocker, but he has the tools to become a plus pass protector.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd Dillon Thieneman has the range and coverage versatility to be a weapon in Brian Flores' defense. He's been making plays on the ball since recording six interceptions as a true freshman at Purdue.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st This should finish the Panthers' multi-year defensive line makeover. Peter Woods is a much more complete three-technique than Tershawn Wharton and should take early-down snaps from the veteran defensive tackle. Alongside Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton, it could become a formidable unit.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys never shy away from addressing their offensive line early in the draft, especially given right tackle Terence Steele's play the past couple of years. Blake Miller has the juice to fit perfectly with one of the league's best run-blocking units.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 The hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy signaled one thing: the Steelers want someone with a track record of developing quarterbacks. Ty Simpson has shown enough intrigue on tape with his ability to attack downfield to make him an appealing pairing with McCarthy.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Vega Ioane is another "weapon" for Jim Harbaugh to ensure the offensive line doesn't repeat its 2025 struggles. He looks like an imposing gap-scheme guard until you watch him move with ease in space.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th Max Iheanachor has everything you could want in a high-end developmental prospect. To top it off, he's only been playing football for five years. It's been four years since Howie Roseman drafted an offensive lineman in the first two rounds, and I think that changes this spring.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson could fall because of his injury history, but he's worth the risk at this point in the draft. He has easy separation ability and the body control to make plays outside his frame.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th For a Bears defensive line starved for pass-rushing help, Akheem Mesidor can make an immediate impact. He can rush from both the edge and the interior, given his experience doing both in college.

Round 1 - Pick 26 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Separation became the buzzword around the Bills' receiving corps last season -- they simply couldn't create enough of it. That changes with KC Concepcion, who routinely gets open with relative ease on tape. It's just the whole catching the ball thing that can trip him up at times.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Omar Cooper Jr. is the kind of sudden, one-cut route runner with running back-like ability after the catch that the 49ers love. Even after signing Mike Evans in free agency, San Francisco isn't done adding weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick should ensure no one runs the ball on the Texans -- ever. Kayden McDonald is easily the best run defender in the defensive line class. His ability to eat double teams at just 20 years old is special.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Avieon Terrell is a spitting image of the recently traded Trent McDuffie. He has the tenacity to play in the slot and the feet to stick with receivers on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Keldric Faulk can fill the gap left by John Franklin-Myers' departure in free agency. He's a ready-made run defender who can grow into a pass-rushing role over time.

Round 1 - Pick 31 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th CJ Allen is another culture fit for the Mike Vrabel-era Patriots in the first round. He's the biggest thumper in the linebacker class and can also be a weapon as a blitzer.