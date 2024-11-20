Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, the sons of NFL legend and Buffaloes head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, have committed to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The brothers transferred from Jackson State when their father was named the head coach in Boulder two years ago.

The Sanders brothers are two of the six Colorado players who have committed to play in the All-Star event, setting a record for the most representatives from one school in one season. Safety Cam'ron Silmon-Craig, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and wide receiver Will Sheppard have also committed to the game.

The Buffaloes are 8-2 and No. 16 in the nation ahead of this weekend's game against Kansas.

Shedeur Sanders, a senior, is projected as one of the top quarterback prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft and a potential top five overall selection. This season, the Dallas native has completed 72.9% of passes for 3,222 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is a pocket passer first and foremost and only runs as a last resort. His command of the offense has grown during his time in Boulder and he throws with touch to all parts of the field.

Shilo Sanders, also a senior, began his collegiate career at South Carolina. He has 42 tackles, one pass deflection, one sack and one forced fumble in 2025.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the two big pre-draft All-Star events each year.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Here is a look at the current first round draft order.