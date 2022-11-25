|
|
|NO
|SF
Saints-49ers Preview
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey.
Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle.
That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4).
''They've got playmakers at the receiver position, they've got playmakers at the tight end position. They've got playmakers in the running back position,'' coach Dennis Allen said. ''That makes it challenging in terms of, `Who are you trying to take away?' ... It makes it tough.''
The 49ers struck that perfect balance in last week's win over Arizona with Aiyuk and Kittle each catching two TD passes, McCaffrey gaining 106 yards from scrimmage, Samuel scoring on a 39-yard TD run and Mitchell wearing down the Cardinals on the ground in the second half.
Shanahan knows that won't happen every week but was pleased to see it work out that way against Arizona.
''It was like everybody got a B-plus, A-minus because everyone did really good, but if someone ever does great then there's not enough for anyone else. It's going to take away from someone,'' Shanahan said. ''Just to watch everyone contribute - all the receivers, the tight end, the running backs - it was just kind of cool how it worked out.''
SECOND-HALF D
The Niners haven't allowed a point in the second half of the last three games, marking the second time in the past 30 seasons they have done that in three straight games. They also did it on the way to the Super Bowl following the 2019 season. San Francisco has allowed just 242 yards after halftime in those games for an average of only 3.1 yards per play.
''Three second-half shutouts in a row is winning football, and if we can keep that up, then with our offense we're going to be a tough team to beat,'' defensive end Nick Bosa said.
HEALTH MATTERS
The Saints were without more than a half-dozen prominent players during last week's victory over the Los Angeles Rams who have tried to return to practice this week on at least a limited basis.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive ends Cameron Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), left tackle James Hurst (concussion), left guard Andrus Peat (triceps), and running back Mark Ingram (knee) all practiced on a limited basis, raising the prospect that New Orleans could get at least some of them back by Sunday.
The Saints also designated defensive back Bradley Roby to return from injured reserve, and he was at practice as well.
Those players ''are obviously the guys that we were counting on this season,'' Allen said. ''Any time you can get them back out in practice for whatever amount you're able to get them back out there brings a lift to the team.''
SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson began his NFL career as an undrafted receiver out of Oregon.
Last year, New Orleans decided to turn him into a tight end. This season, he leads the club in receiving touchdowns with five. His 31 catches for 349 yards ranks third in both categories.
''He's such a friendly target, just the way he moves and how smooth of a route runner he is, it makes it easy from the quarterback to read exactly what he's doing,'' quarterback Andy Dalton said of Johnson. ''He's really stepped up and he's really found a good groove, and is playing with a ton of confidence right now.''
COMING HOME
The Niners returned home after being on the road for a week practicing in Colorado before playing in Mexico City to acclimate to the high altitude. The 49ers have practiced on the road between East Coast games in the past but struggled in their first game back home, including a 44-23 loss to Kansas City last month.
San Francisco is 1-4 under Shanahan in its first game back after practicing on the road. But this one could be even more challenging on a short week with Thanksgiving thrown into the mix, as many players have friends and family visit for the holiday.
''I have to remind some of these young guys that it's their (relatives') vacation,'' Shanahan said. ''This is your job, so don't feel guilty when you don't hang out with your uncle late at night. You can hang out with him on Sunday night. He's just chilling, doesn't have stuff to do, but you don't come to his job and yell at him to come home early and hang out with you, so sometimes you have to explain that stuff to young guys.''
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:07
|26:12
|1st Downs
|8
|17
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|169
|267
|Total Plays
|32
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|52
|Rush Attempts
|15
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|12-17
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|67
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|6
|13
|0
|6
|6
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
6
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|6
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|3
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|6
|0
|6
|4
|
T. Hill 7 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|4
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|4
|31
|0
|10
|6
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
C. Olave 12 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Olave
|4
|2
|11
|0
|9
|3
|
T. Smith 10 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Hill 7 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Elliss 55 OLB
|K. Elliss
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
0
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|4
|45.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|23.5
|26
|0
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|25/35
|216
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|7
|35
|0
|12
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|7
|17
|0
|5
|6
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|
J. Mason 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|8
|5
|65
|0
|27
|11
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|6
|3
|43
|0
|20
|7
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|6
|5
|43
|1
|13
|15
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|4
|3
|26
|0
|14
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
6
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|6
|4
|17
|0
|9
|6
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
5
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|5
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 OLB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill DT
|T. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
7
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|43.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|9.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - SF 39(2:41 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 6 yards (M.Maye; A.Taylor). 0 YAC
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SF 38(3:25 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 39 for 1 yard (K.Elliss). SF-S.Burford was injured during the play. 0 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 38(4:07 - 3rd) J.Mason up the middle to SF 38 for no gain (M.Roach).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - NO 30(4:11 - 3rd) W.Lutz 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NO 25(4:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 25(4:15 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to R.Shaheed [F.Warner].
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 23(4:53 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to SF 25 for -2 yards (D.Jackson - N.Bosa). SF-J.Ward was injured during the play. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(5:29 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at SF 23 for 7 yards (D.Lenoir). 6 YAC
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NO 36(6:06 - 3rd) R.Shaheed left end ran ob at SF 30 for 6 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(6:43 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to SF 36 for 5 yards (J.Ward; K.Hyder).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NO 47(7:19 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Landry to SF 41 for 12 yards (T.Hufanga). 5 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 47(7:56 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to NO 47 for no gain (F.Warner). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37(8:32 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at NO 47 for 10 yards (T.Hufanga). 14 YAC
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 34(9:06 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 37 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw - H.Ridgeway).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NO 33(9:50 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle to NO 34 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:25 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Landry to NO 33 for 8 yards (A.Al-Shaair). 0 YAC
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - SF 28(10:30 - 3rd) R.Gould 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SF 28(10:35 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (P.Adebo).
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - SF 32(11:17 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right guard to NO 28 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SF 32(11:21 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel. SF-J.Jennings was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 27(11:44 - 3rd) J.Mason up the middle to NO 21 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on SF-K.Juszczyk - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NO 27 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - SF 47(12:07 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at NO 42 for 11 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on NO-M.Roach - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NO 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 43(12:29 - 3rd) D.Samuel right end ran ob at NO 27 for 16 yards (D.Davis). PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SF 48(12:40 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle intended for R.McCloud INTERCEPTED by A.Taylor at NO 44. A.Taylor to SF 8 for 48 yards (R.McCloud). PENALTY on NO-C.Harris - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SF 45(13:20 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NO 48 for 7 yards (T.Kpassagnon - K.Elliss). 8 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 45(13:53 - 3rd) E.Mitchell left guard to SF 45 for no gain (Z.Baun).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - SF 29(14:24 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 45 for 16 yards (K.Elliss). 15 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mitchell left tackle to SF 29 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NO 39(0:03 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 45 for 6 yards (N.Bosa).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(0:09 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Smith pushed ob at NO 39 for 8 yards (J.Ward). 1 YAC
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 47 yards from SF 35 to NO 18. D.Washington to NO 31 for 13 yards (O.Burks; C.Woerner).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SF 5(0:19 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 0 YAC
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - SF 23(0:25 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Jennings ran ob at NO 11 for 12 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on NO-C.Harris - Unnecessary Roughness - 6 yards - enforced at NO 11. 6 YAC
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SF 26(0:34 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to E.Mitchell to NO 23 for 3 yards (K.Elliss - M.Roach) [K.Street]. 3 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 9 - SF 31(0:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to E.Mitchell to NO 26 for 5 yards (C.Harris; B.Roby).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 32(0:49 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44(0:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings ran ob at NO 32 for 12 yards (B.Roby). 9 YAC
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - SF 43(1:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Jennings to NO 44 for 13 yards (J.Evans). 2 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 43(1:40 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 43(1:47 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel (D.Onyemata) [Z.Baun].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 11(2:00 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 57 yards to SF 32 - Center-Z.Wood. R.McCloud to SF 43 for 11 yards (A.Prentice).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NO 2(2:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 11 for 9 yards (C.Ward; J.Ward). 3 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 2(2:26 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 2(3:01 - 2nd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 2 for no gain (D.Greenlaw).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SF 1(3:06 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at NO 2 for -1 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SF 2(3:35 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Jennings to NO 1 for 1 yard (C.Harris). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play. 0 YAC
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SF 6(4:13 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle to NO 2 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata; D.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 6(4:53 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Juszczyk to NO 6 for no gain (K.Elliss).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SF 18(5:42 - 2nd) E.Mitchell right end to NO 6 for 12 yards (Z.Baun - P.Adebo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 18(5:47 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - SF 38(6:22 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to NO 18 for 20 yards (A.Taylor - D.Davis). 11 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(7:08 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NO 38 for 5 yards (K.Elliss).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SF 30(7:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NO 43 for 27 yards (P.Adebo). 0-YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SF 28(8:37 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 30 for 2 yards (K.Street).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(9:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 28 for 8 yards (K.Elliss; P.Adebo). 4 YAC
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - NO 42(9:27 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-A.Prentice - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NO 42(9:33 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (J.Ward) [S.Ebukam].
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NO 32(9:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara. PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 32 - No Play. Penalty on NO-J.Andrews - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(10:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to SF 32 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw - T.Hufanga). 4 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(10:25 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep middle to C.Olave to SF 8 for 30 yards (T.Gipson) [N.Bosa]. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback 0 YAC San Francisco challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass incomplete deep middle to C.Olave [N.Bosa]. 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SF 17(10:33 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to NO 40 - Center-T.Pepper. R.Shaheed to NO 47 for 7 yards (G.Odum). PENALTY on SF-S.Womack - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at NO 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - SF 15(11:15 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 17 for 2 yards (P.Adebo; C.Harris). 5 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SF 15(11:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (P.Adebo) [M.Roach]. Penalty on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - declined.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17(12:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 15 for -2 yards (T.Mathieu - D.Davis). 0 YAC
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - SF 8(12:50 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 17 for 9 yards (A.Taylor). 1 YAC
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SF 7(13:34 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle to SF 8 for 1 yard (Z.Baun).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 4(14:14 - 2nd) E.Mitchell left guard to SF 7 for 3 yards (C.Granderson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 43(14:25 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 39 yards to SF 4 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-K.White.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - NO 49(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at SF 43 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga). 12 YAC
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 48(0:17 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 49 for -3 yards (T.McGill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 50(0:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to SF 48 for 2 yards (C.Ward). 0 YAC
|+35 YD
2 & 6 - NO 15(1:24 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep middle to R.Shaheed to 50 for 35 yards (D.Lenoir). 4 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(2:05 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 15 for 4 yards (T.Hufanga). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - SF 45(2:12 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to NO 11 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SF 45(2:17 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to C.McCaffrey.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - SF 42(3:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 45 for 3 yards (D.Davis). 0 YAC
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(3:42 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 42 for -1 yards (Z.Baun - D.Davis).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SF 34(4:21 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 43 for 9 yards (K.Elliss - D.Davis) [K.Street]. 6 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(5:01 - 1st) D.Samuel left end to SF 34 for 3 yards (K.Elliss).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17(5:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 31 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu). 10 YAC
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 45(5:52 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to SF 10 - Center-Z.Wood. R.McCloud to SF 17 for 7 yards (I.Yiadom - K.White).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - NO 35(6:22 - 1st) A.Dalton scrambles left end to NO 45 for 10 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 35(6:27 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (D.Greenlaw).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NO 31(7:04 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to NO 35 for 4 yards (T.Gipson; K.Givens). 7-T.Hill in as quarterback
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 36(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-T.Hill - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 36 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(7:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Trautman to NO 36 for 17 yards (A.Al-Shaair). 13 YAC
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to NO -2. R.Shaheed to NO 19 for 21 yards (J.Mason).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SF 5(8:05 - 1st) R.Gould 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 5(8:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 5(8:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SF 9(8:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right guard to NO 5 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle - M.Maye).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SF 10(9:37 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to NO 9 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - SF 22(10:08 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to R.McCloud to NO 10 for 12 yards (C.Harris) [D.Onyemata]. 0 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SF 22(10:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Jennings (D.Davis).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(10:56 - 1st) D.Samuel up the middle to NO 22 for -3 yards (C.Jordan).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - SF 39(11:36 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NO 19 for 20 yards (P.Williams; P.Adebo). NO-P.Williams was injured during the play. 17 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SF 41(12:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to NO 39 for 2 yards (K.Elliss).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(12:55 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to NO 41 for 2 yards (M.Maye). 0 YAC
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(13:02 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 41 for 1 yard (F.Warner). FUMBLES (F.Warner) - touched at NO 43 - RECOVERED by SF-S.Ebukam at NO 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 37(13:38 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 40 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam; C.Ward).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 35(14:20 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 37 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 28(14:55 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Hill to NO 35 for 7 yards (C.Ward; A.Al-Shaair). 1 YAC
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to NO 2. R.Shaheed to NO 28 for 26 yards (A.Thomas).
