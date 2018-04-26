2018 NFL Draft: Round 6 draft order, grades for picks 175 through 218
Chris Trapasso grades every sixth-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 6 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.
Complete coverage: 2018 Draft Tracker
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
Round 6
175.
Grade:
176.
Grade:
177.
Grade:
178.
Grade:
179.
Grade:
180.
Grade:
181.
Grade:
182.
Grade:
183.
Grade:
184.
Grade:
185.
Grade:
186.
Grade:
187.
Grade:
188.
Grade:
189.
Grade:
190.
Grade:
191.
Grade:
192.
Grade:
193.
Grade:
194.
Grade:
195.
Grade:
196.
Grade:
197.
Grade:
198.
Grade:
199.
Grade:
200.
Grade:
201.
Grade:
202.
Grade:
203.
Grade:
204.
Grade:
205.
Grade:
206.
Grade:
207.
Grade:
208.
Grade:
209.
Grade:
210.
Grade:
211.
Grade:
212.
Grade:
213.
Grade:
214.
Grade:
215.
Grade:
216.
Grade:
217.
Grade:
218.
Grade:
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three day's of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...
-
Amazon, NFL agree to huge streaming deal
Amazon will be paying a lot of money to stream Thursday night NFL games for the next two y...
-
Odds say Baker Mayfield going to Browns
The Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner will be the first overall pick if you buy...
-
Draft: 28 scenarios for top three picks
It's time to take what we know, and what we think we know, and game out the top of the dra...
-
Predicting NFL Draft's biggest surprises
What will be the biggest surprises in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft? Here's a look
-
NFL Draft: Grades for Round 7 picks
Chris Trapasso grades every seventh-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft