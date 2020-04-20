2020 NFL Draft: Chase Young reveals unique plan for draft party that includes social distancing

Chase Young wouldn't describe himself as a Redskins fan despite growing up about 20 miles from Washington D.C. But Young, who cheered on several of the Redskins' star players during his adolescence, said that it would be "an honor" to be selected by Washington with the second overall pick.

Whether he gets picked by the Redskins or someone else in the first round of the draft Thursday, Young's celebration plans had to be amended, as he made several tough decisions with regard to who will be with him. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, Young -- who is practicing social distancing -- had to decide which of his 10 family members and close friends will be in the room with him when he is ultimately selected. Young said that he does have a plan to celebrate with friends and family members who did not make the cut.

"We're gonna shine a projector on the side of the house, so that everybody else can drive up outside and watch (the draft)," Young told CBS Sports HQ on Monday. "When I do get drafted, I can come outside. Just trying to make sure I can follow the rules while I also see the rest of my family."

Young, who said that he grew up cheering for several former Redskins' stars that included Sean Taylor, Clinton Portis and Santana Moss, is expected to be selected by the Redskins with the second-overall pick. An edge rusher out of Ohio State, Young is the top-ranked player in CBS Sports' pre-draft rankings.

"I would definitely be an honor (to play for the Redskins)," Young said. "I say that all the time. A lot of people don't get a chance to play in their hometown. Especially on the highest level possible for football. If I go to the Redskins, it would be a blessing. Whatever team I go to would be a blessing. I'm just trying to put my best foot forward (at the next level)."

Young certainly put his best foot forward during his time with the Buckeyes. A unanimous All-American last season, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young tallied 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in 12 games last season. In 2018, Young totaled 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss while helping the Buckeyes capture only their second Rose Bowl victory of the century.

While Young is looking forward to Thursday's draft, While COVID-19 has restricted his ability to work out with others, Young said that it has not affected his training regiment as he continues to prepare himself for his rookie season. Young was able to work out with movie star/former championship bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger before the pandemic. Young said that his agency, which has a relationship with Schwarzenegger, was able to set up the workout.

"Coming out of college, they called me 'The Predator,'" Young said. "(My agency) felt like it was only right for me to get in touch with him. We made that happen, and it was definitely real cool."