The 2023 NFL season is near, as training camp will be here before we know it. One highlight of training camp is always joint practices, where two teams meet at one of their facilities ahead of the season.
Joint practices are a chance for teams to go up against other competition, and they give the players a taste of what a game situation will feel like. This type of practice is not mandatory by the league, but a lot of teams like to use it as a chance to try out plays and bring some extra intensity to the practice field.
Sometimes joint practices can even get a bit heated, with fights known to happen in the past. We will have to wait and see if this year will bring any more wild joint practice stories.
Here is a look at all the confirmed and rumored joint practices happening in 2023, along with the dates:
Arizona Cardinals
- Aug. 23-24 at Minnesota Vikings: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 26)
Atlanta Falcons
- Aug. 8-9 at Miami Dolphins: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 11)
Baltimore Ravens
- Aug. 15-16 vs. Washington Commanders: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 21)
Buffalo Bills
- N/A
Carolina Panthers
- Aug. 9-10 vs. New York Jets: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)
Chicago Bears
- Aug. 16-17 at Indianapolis Colts: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Aug. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 11)
Cleveland Browns
- Aug. 14-15 at Philadelphia Eagles: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 17)
Dallas Cowboys
- N/A
Denver Broncos
- Week of Aug. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 26)
Detroit Lions
- Aug. 8-9 vs. New York Giants: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)
- Aug. 16-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Green Bay Packers
- Aug. 9 at Cincinnati Bengals: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 11)
- Aug. 16-17 vs. New England Patriots: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Houston Texans
- Aug. 16-17 vs. Miami Dolphins: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
- Aug. 24-25 at New Orleans Saints: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 27)
Indianapolis Colts
- Aug. 16-17 vs. Chicago Bears: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Aug. 16-17 vs. at Detroit Lions: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Kansas City Chiefs
- N/A
Las Vegas Raiders
- Week of Aug. 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers (reported): Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)
- Week of Aug. 14 at Los Angeles Rams (reported): Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Aug. 17-18 vs. New Orleans Saints: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 20)
Los Angeles Rams
- Week of Aug. 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
- Week of Aug. 21 at Denver Broncos: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 26)
Miami Dolphins
- Aug. 8-9 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 11)
- Aug. 16-17 at Houston Texans: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Minnesota Vikings
- Aug. 16-17 vs. Tennessee Titans: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
- Aug. 23-24 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 26)
New England Patriots
- Aug. 16-17 at Green Bay Packers: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
- Aug. 22-23 at Tennessee Titans: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 25)
New Orleans Saints
- Aug. 17-18 at Los Angeles Chargers: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 20)
- Aug. 24-25 vs. Houston Texans: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 27)
New York Giants
- Aug. 8-9 at Detroit Lions: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)
New York Jets
- Aug. 9-10 at Carolina Panthers: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)
- Aug. 16-17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Aug. 14-15 vs. Cleveland Browns: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 17)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- N/A
San Francisco 49ers
- Week of Aug. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders (reported): Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)
Seattle Seahawks
- N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Aug. 16-17 at New York Jets: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
Tennessee Titans
- Aug. 16-17 at Minnesota Vikings: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)
- Aug. 22-23 vs. New England Patriots: Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 25)
Washington Commanders
- Aug. 15-16 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 21)