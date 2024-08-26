All 32 NFL teams are trimming their rosters to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's cutdown deadline. Just because clubs reach the designated number, however, doesn't mean there won't be additional activity in the lead-up to the 2024 season. Some last-minute moves could be splashier than expected, too, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Eagles' recent trade for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

In the spirit of the roster shuffling, here are three other surprise deals that could make sense:

Dameon Pierce to the Browns

Former Los Angeles Rams starter Cam Akers was a shifty revelation for the Houston Texans this preseason, suggesting he's well-suited to be Joe Mixon's top counterpart. Pierce, meanwhile, saw a major dip in responsibility during the first year of the DeMeco Ryans-Bobby Slowik regime despite a tough 2022 debut. He might be more valuable in Cleveland, where the Browns are set to be without Nick Chubb for at least four games as he recovers from knee surgery. Kevin Stefanski's squad could use a tough-nosed ball-carrier to ease the burden on a beleaguered offensive line, even with Jerome Ford already in tow.

Skyy Moore to the Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs have a crowded wide receiver room after reuniting with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who provides veteran depth behind the likes of Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy. Moore was already on the bubble after a relatively quiet two seasons to start his career. He'd surely find more opportunities in Washington, where the Commanders and new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are probably scouring for additional long-term upside after dealing Jahan Dotson to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. The former second-round pick could be a developmental reserve behind Terry McLaurin.

Jonathan Jones to the Cowboys

New England already shipped away one of its top defenders in Matt Judon, so Jerod Mayo's squad clearly has its eyes on the future, especially with Drake Maye suddenly threatening to take Jacoby Brissett's job atop the quarterback depth chart. Jonathan Jones is the most proven defensive back on the team, but he's also 30 entering a contract year, and 2023 pickup Marco Wilson has flashed this summer as an option at outside corner. The Cowboys, meanwhile, could desperately use experience on the perimeter after losing DaRon Bland for an estimated six to eight weeks due to injury.