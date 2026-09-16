Creating the ultimate 53-man roster is simple when there aren't any parameters. It's more challenging when operating under a salary cap. Roster construction becomes more of a puzzle with other restrictions designed to help prevent a squad from resembling last season's All-Pro team. The constraints bring more realism to the selection process. The ground rules are as follows:

Parameters

The salary cap for the roster is $317.8 million although the actual NFL salary cap is $301.2 million for this year. The number being used approximates the average adjusted salary cap, according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. The New England Patriots have the NFL's highest adjusted salary cap at $352.979 million largely thanks to carrying over $47.27 million of cap room, which is easily the most in the league. The Buffalo Bills have the lowest at $301.58 million, which is only $380,000 above the league-wide number. The NFL Draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams. It is here also. One player from each round of the 2026 draft must be on the roster. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2023-2025). The limit of one player per round remains. Thus, only four 2023 draft picks are required. The draft pick limitations mean only one 2023 first-round pick whose contract has been extended can be on the team. A choice has to be made between Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian Gonzalez, Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon. There's one other draft pick constraint. Only one 2022 first-round pick whose fifth-year option was exercised is allowed. The backups at each position are limited to players who aren't established starters, were reserves in 2025 or lost a starting job this year. Young veterans cracking the lineup for the first time are eligible as reserves. Those starting last season only because of an injury are also fair game as backups. Players competing for starting jobs in the preseason or where there's a "by committee approach" at a position, usually running back, are also acceptable. A backfield containing James Cook and Derrick Henry, 2025's leaders in rushing yards, is prohibited since both are workhorse running backs. Choosing a player who was given a franchise or transition designation in 2026 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2026 designation can be selected.

Roster-building philosophy

A salary cap friendly potential franchise quarterback is the most valuable commodity in the NFL. This is because of the roster flexibility provided by the low cap number. Choosing one was a necessity.

The football adage of "it starts in the trenches" was also an overriding principle in assembling the roster. An emphasis was placed on the offensive and defensive lines. There are three starting cornerbacks instead of a traditional base defense (either 3-4 or 4-3) since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60% of the time in the NFL.

Players with cap numbers above $20 million were kept to a minimum. Only two such players were selected.

Long-range planning wasn't taken into account so worrying about future salary cap obligations, the amount of cap room that could be carried over, expiring contracts and drafting players who might develop into starters down the road wasn't necessary. Different choices would have been made if these aspects had been considerations.

Here's the team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. Last year's NFL Defensive Player of Year Myles Garrett's knee surgery created a chain reaction of roster changes because more cap resources had to be devoted to edge rusher without his modest $8,840,680 cap hit factoring into the equation. Wide receiver Jaxon-Smith Njigba, 2025's Offensive Player of the Year, became collateral damage. The 2026 cap number for each player is in parentheses.

Offense

QB: Drake Maye, Patriots ($10,001,503, 2024 1st round)

Maye took a big step forward in 2025. He was the catalyst for the Patriots winning the AFC East with the 2025 season's biggest turnaround going from 4-13 in 2024 to 14-3 in 2025 while playing a historically easy schedule.

Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72.0%) and passer rating (113.5). He threw for 4,394 yards (fourth in NFL) with 31 touchdowns (third) and eight interceptions. Maye added 450 yards on the ground as well. He was narrowly beaten out for 2025 NFL MVP by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The playoffs were a different story for Maye when facing three of the NFL's stingiest defenses in the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos en route to Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye is a tremendous value among starting quarterbacks since he is in the third year of his rookie contract. It would have been foolish to pass up the roster flexibility Maye's cap number provides compared to Stafford, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the last three NFL MVPs, who respectively count $48,267,348, $44.228 million and $34,394,080 against the cap.

RB: De'Von Achane, Dolphins ($3,157,657, 2023 3rd round)

Achane's 1,350 rushing yards were fifth in the NFL last season. His 5.7 yards per carry led the league. Achane's 13 runs of 20 yards or more were the NFL's second most. He is also a receiving threat out of the backfield with 67 catches for 488 yards. Gibbs or Robinson didn't get the running back nod because of stiff competition for the 2023 first-round pick spot.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($21,168,850)

Jefferson remains in the best wide receiver discussion despite a career-low 1,048 receiving yards in 2025, which can primarily be attributed to subpar quarterback play. His 8,480 receiving yards are the most ever for any player through the first six NFL seasons. Jefferson's has the second largest cap number on the team. His cap hit is about $5 million lower than Ja'Marr Chase's $26,173,216.

WR: Puka Nacua, Rams ($5,838,785, 2023 5th round)

Nacua is off to one of the most productive starts to an NFL career for a wide receiver. He has 313 receptions for 4,191 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns in the 44 games he has played during his first three NFL seasons. Nacua's 313 receptions are the fourth most ever in this span behind Jefferson (324), Michael Thomas (321) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (315). Only Jefferson (4,825) has more receiving yards through three seasons than Nacua. His 95.3 receiving yards per game are the most in NFL history.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs, last season. Nacua's 107.2 receiving yards per game topped the NFL.

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions ($12,316,460)

St. Brown had 117 catches, 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions last season. He was only player to rank in the NFL's top five in each of these categories. St. Brown will spend considerable time operating out of the slot. According to Pro Football Focus, 55.7% of St. Brown's passing snaps were in the slot in 2025.

TE: Trey McBride, Cardinals ($8.701M)

McBride set a single-season receptions record for tight ends in 2025. He had a career best with 126 receptions, 1,239 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. McBride had 38 more receptions and 311 more receiving yards than the next best tight end.

LT: Garett Bolles, Broncos ($8,455,400)

Bolles was the only left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps who didn't surrender a sack last season, according to PFF. He also fared well in the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Bolles' 5.9% allowed pressure rate was the best among left tackles.

LG: Joe Thuney, Bears ($14.5M)

Thuney continues to be a model of consistency at left guard. He had ESPN's best pass-block win rate and third best run-block win rate among offensive guards last season.

C: Aaron Brewer, Dolphins ($5,650,840)

Brewer elevated his play in 2025. He earned a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, averaging $17.5 million per year, during the offseason after being named a second-team-All-Pro in 2025. Creed Humphrey, who is regarded as the league's best center, having a 2026 cap number over three times as much as Brewer's at $18.1 million, made the decision easy.

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos ($9,271,720)

Meinerz excels as a run blocker. Yet, his 4.4% pressure rate allowed was the second lowest for right guards who had at least 250 pass blocks last season.

RT: Penei Sewell, Lions ($13,128,160)

Sewell is a dominant run blocker who keeps improving as a pass protector. Using PFF data, Sewell has the third best allowed pass-pressure rate for offensive tackles over the last three seasons (minimum of 1,000 pass-blocking snaps) at 3.71%. That explains why the Lions are moving Sewell from right tackle to left tackle this season.

Defense

Edge: Will Anderson Jr., Texans ($13,204,130, 2023 1st round)

Anderson was the runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had a career-high 12 sacks and PFF's best pass-rush win rate for the 2025 season at 26.2%. Anderson's 85 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries) were the league's second most, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

DT: Jeffery Simmons, Titans ($22,062,203)

Simmons, who has the biggest cap number on the team, is about as disruptive as it gets from the interior of a defensive line. He led interior defensive linemen with 11 sacks last season. Simmons' eight tackles for loss against the run were also tops for interior defensive linemen.

DT: Quinnen Williams, Cowboys ($8,558,813)

Williams was force to be reckoned with after the New York Jets dealt him for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith at last season's trade deadline. His 16.3% pressure rate led interior defensive lineman beginning with when he first took the field for the Cowboys in Week 11, according the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Per PFF, Williams had the second best run-stop percentage for interior defensive linemen at 14%.

Edge: Danielle Hunter, Texans ($16.14M)

Hunter's 15 sacks were third in the NFL last season. His 83 quarterback pressures ranked fifth in the league and were the second most in his 10 NFL seasons, according to PFF. The left ACL tear Micah Parsons suffered late last season removed him from consideration. The draft-choice restrictions prevented the selection of 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson despite a $10,146,400 cap number.

LB: Ernest Jones, Seahawks ($11,487,753)

The 2025 second-team All-Pro's five interceptions were tied for the most among linebackers last season. Jones excels in coverage. He only allowed a 54.0 passer rating in coverage in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference. Fred Warner's $17,865,471 cap hit made him too pricey.

LB: Carson Schwesinger, Browns ($2,692,789, 2025 2nd round)

Schwesinger was the runaway choice for 2025's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He led all rookies with 156 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos ($12,700,780)

Surtain is the epitome of a shutdown cornerback. He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

CB: Jaycee Horn, Panthers ($10,899,400)

Horn's five interceptions tied for the second most in the NFL and first among cornerbacks last season. Opposing quarterbacks completed 48.4% of passes (31 of 64 attempts) for a 72.3 passer rating when targeting Horn, according to Pro Football Reference.

CB: Cooper DeJean, Eagles ($2,541,417, 2024 2nd round)

DeJean quickly established himself as arguably the best slot cornerback in the league last season. He had two interceptions and 16 passes defended in 2025.

FS: Xavier McKinney, Packers ($9,860,235)

McKinney is a classic ball hawk in the middle of the field. Although McKinney's interceptions dropped from eight in 2024 to two last season, his 10 passes defended were tied for sixth among safeties.

SS: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens ($10,689,744, 2022 1st round)

It could have gone either way between Hamilton and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for the 2022 first-round pick. It being easier to find another high level cornerback with a manageable cap number than a comparable strong safety cut in Hamilton's favor. For example, a $24,616,695 cap hit took Derwin James Jr. out of consideration. Hamilton provides tremendous versatility because he can play in the box and the slot.

Specialists

Little gets the nod over fellow 2024 sixth-round pick Will Reichard because of a higher career field goal percentage. It was 90.5% to 87.7% heading into the 2026 season. Little is the owner of the two longest field goals in NFL history. He hit 67 and 68 yard field goals in 2025. Stout's 44.9 yard net punting average was the best in the NFL. Dike handles return duties. He led the NFL with 17.3 yards per punt return last season. Two punts were returned for touchdowns. He also averaged 25.6 yards per kickoff return. Matiscik became the NFL's highest-paid long snapper after earning Pro Bowl honors for the third time last season.

Reserves

Quarterback

Jones did exactly what a high-level backup quarterback is supposed to do last season when the starter gets hurt. He kept the 49ers afloat during the eight games Brock Purdy missed with a turf toe injury. Jones connected on 69.6% of his passes (201 of 289 attempts) for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions to post a 97.4 passer rating.

Running backs

Dowdle rushed for over 1,000 yards for a second straight year but finds himself in a time share again after signing another one-year deal, this time with the Steelers. Monangai emerged as his 2025 rookie season progressed. He had 783 rushing yards including a career-best 176 win a Week 9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers believe Black can serve as a good complement to All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey so his heavy workload can be eased. Bredeson is the lone fullback. The Vikings drafted him to replace a retiring C.J. Ham. Since Bredeson is primarily going to play special teams, there isn't a need for tie-up resources in the position with a higher cap number.

Wide receivers

Kayshon Boutte, Texans ($3.674M, 2023 6th round)

DeVaughn Vele, Saints ($1,055,200, 2024 7th round)

Chimere Dike, Titans ($1,396,718, 2025 4th round)

Additions at wide receiver made Boutte expendable in New England after catching 33 passes for 551 yards with six touchdowns last season. The Texans acquired Boutte for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 sixth-round pick in the preseason because of Jayden Higgins' season-ending torn ACL. Vele was a pleasant surprise as a rookie in 2024 before a 2025 preseason trade to the Saints limited his opportunities last season. Dike led Titans wide receivers with 48 catches but has tumbled down Tennessee's depth because of upgrades in the 2026 NFL Draft and free agency.

Tight ends

Likely finally gets to step out of Mark Andrews' immense shadow in Baltimore by following new Giants head coach John Harbaugh to New York in free agency. Blocking was Hawes' calling card in college. It translated to the NFL when he was a rookie last season.

Offensive line

Experience is the best teacher is the philosophy for the offensive line depth. Nobody is on a rookie contract. Versatility is also important. Jones is the swing tackle. Wylie can play both guard and tackle. Corbett has played both guard positions as well as center. Cushenberry was one of the NFL's highest-paid centers before the Titans released him in March. Heading into this year, Cushenberry had started all 80 games he had played during his six NFL seasons.

Edge

Herbig had a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2025 thanks to both Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt missing time with injuries. Muhammad had 11 sacks last season operating mostly as a situational pass rusher.

Defensive tackles

Calf and knee injuries limited Nolen to five games last season. The Cardinals are expecting big things from Nolen because of the flashes he showed in his brief playing time as a rookie. Stuffing the run will be van den Berg's primary function.

Linebackers

Daniels', Jackson's, and Trotter's main contributions will be on special teams. Jackson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 last season because of seven tackles, one sack and an interception in a 31-3 win over the Browns when Chicago's linebackers unit was depleted by injury. Tampa Bay drafted Trotter to replace Lavonte David, who retired in the offseason after 14 seasons with the Buccaneers. Daniels somewhat surprisingly beat out Christian Harris for a starting job in Atlanta.

Cornerbacks

Wright seized the opportunity created by multiple injuries the Bears had at cornerback last season. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Wright led the NFL with eight takeaways (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries). The Chiefs were comfortable enough in Williams to trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams and let Jaylen Watson walk in free agency. Jones saw increased playing time last season after injuries to Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis.

Safeties

Key's inclusion is because of his special teams prowess. He had a league-high 26 special teams tackles in 2025. Mickens had the best catch rate allowed over expected for safeties at -42.3% (minimum of 200 coverage snaps) last season, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Spears-Jennings could get pressed into service early with the Steelers because of DeShon Elliott starting the season on injured reserve. Quite frankly, the options for a 2026 seventh-round pick were limited.

Final thoughts and tale of the tape

TOTAL SALARY CAP ROOM USED (53 Players): $308,640,607

REMAINING SALARY CAP ROOM: $9,159,393

OFFENSE (25 Players): $145,353,087

DEFENSE (25 Players): $157,838,510

SPECIALISTS (3 Players): $5,449,010

Positional breakdown (total & salary cap percentage)

QB: $13,131,503 (4.13%)

RB: $10,220,423 (3.22%)

WR: $45,450,013 (14.3%)

TE: $15,838,848 (4.98%)

OL: $60,712,300 (19.1%)

DE: $40,024,101 (12.59%)

DT: $35,981,277 (11.32%)

LB: $20,304,407 (6.39%)

CB: $32,638,693 (10.27%)

S: $28,890,032 (9.09%)

All of the cap room isn't being used. A cushion has been left for a full practice squad of 16 players (approximately $5 million) and to sign players when the inevitable injuries happen during the season. There's about $4.15 million to spare after accounting for the practice squad.

There is a bigger allocation of cap resources to defense, which is expected given the modest cap expenses at quarterback. It's 45.74% of the cap devoted to the offense with 49.67% going to defense. The small cap expenditure at quarterback allowed for a luxury item with a second tight end. Otherwise, Likely with a cap hit of just over $6 million would be too cost prohibitive.

Surprisingly almost every NFL team is represented. Only the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders don't have any players. The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos lead the way with four players selected.