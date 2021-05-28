Baltimore's two-year run as AFC North champions was snapped in 2020 when the Pittsburgh Steelers edged them out for the division crown. That said, the Ravens were still able to get into the playoff dance as a wild card. Lamar Jackson and Co. ripped off five straight wins to end the regular season and carried that momentum into the postseason where they knocked off the Tennessee Titans on Super Wild-Card Weekend to advance. However, what was hoped to be a deep playoff run was not in the cards for Baltimore, who then fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. While that's a successful season by most measures, the Ravens will certainly be looking for more as they step toward 2021.

As we take a peek at the club's regular-season schedule, it's not the easiest of paths. When you calculate the 2020 winning percentage of all their upcoming opponents, Baltimore is looking at the second-toughest schedule in the league. Still, they are considered to be the favorites to win the division this year and have a projected Over/Under win total of 11, which is certainly promising.

Can John Harbaugh and his club live up to those odds? We'll soon find out. In the meantime, let's dive into the 2021 schedule and project how things may play out for Baltimore.

(Over/Under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook)

Need a quick betting primer on your favorite NFL team for the 2021 season? Here are links to schedule breakdowns for all 32 clubs.



Week 1 at Las Vegas Raiders

Line: Ravens -4

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Baltimore will begin the year in Sin City for a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Raiders. Las Vegas had a curious offseason where it shook up what was considered to be an elite offensive line and also added Kenyan Drake to pair with Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Derek Carr is still the man under center for Jon Gruden and I doubt he'll be able to keep up with Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense as the club still feels like they are straddling the fence of trying to either contend or rebuild. Baltimore should be able to begin the year on a positive note with a win here.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 24-20

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Opponent win total: O/U 12

Facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on a short week isn't typically a recipe for success. In his three regular-season matchups against the Chiefs, Jackson's numbers are less than desirable. He's yet to win a contest and has completed just under 53% of his passes with a passer rating of 78.9. If that trend continues, it's hard to imagine the Ravens coming out on top here. Still, this should be a must-see matchup against two of the more dynamic offenses in the AFC.

Prediction: Baltimore loses 30-23

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 at Detroit Lions

Opponent win total: O/U 5

Detroit is a team that isn't exactly trending in a positive direction. The club traded away Matthew Stafford over the offseason and is now trotting Jared Goff out as QB1, which is a downgrade by most measures. The Lions also have new leadership after firing coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, so it may take some time for this new regime to get on its feet. Meanwhile, Detroit's defense gave up the most yards in the NFL a season ago and it's hard to imagine they'll be improved enough to be able to slow down Jackson. The Ravens should have no problem heading over the Ford Field and securing a win.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 33-17

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 at Denver Broncos

Opponent win total: N/A

This is a weird game to try and predict because it's still unclear who'll be the quarterback for the Broncos when this game kicks off. Not only will there be a battle between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, but the possibility of Denver acquiring Aaron Rodgers is still on the table. If that occurs, this game is viewed much differently. In the meantime, we'll square it up with the quarterbacks Denver has on its roster, which should pose no real threat to Harbaugh's defense. The Broncos do have a solid defense and Mile High provides its own challenges, so this game will be a bit closer than maybe most expect, but the Ravens pull it out.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 27-24

Projected record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 10

If Frank Reich can get Carson Wentz back to the quarterback he was during his peak periods with the Eagles, the Colts are a sleepy dark horse in the AFC. If Wentz continues to struggle as he did a year ago, however, their ceiling is capped. This early in the season, I expect that Wentz and Reich will still be working through some things for the Colts to be a true threat to Baltimore's defense. That said, the front seven for Indy, led by DeForest Buckner, will likely have Jackson being asked to win the game with his legs. I expect him to be able to do that no problem.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 28-20

Projected record: 4-1

Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Los Angeles is a team on the rise after finding Justin Herbert as their franchise quarterback a year ago. This past offseason, the Chargers were able to solidify the offensive line in front of their second-year signal-caller, setting the unit up for tremendous success in 2021. That said, flying across the country to play the Ravens in Baltimore will likely be too daunting of a task for Herbert and Co. to withstand at this point in his development.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 24-23

Projected record: 5-1

Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Joe Burrow seems to be on track to be ready to go for the Bengals by Week 1 after missing the last chunk of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL. That means, he should more than ready for this Week 7 matchup. However, Cincy simply doesn't have the horses to keep up with the Ravens and Baltimore's front seven should be able to feast against the Bengals' inferior offensive line. Burrow will likely be under siege in this matchup and have no real shot to try to match Jackson on the other side.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 30-20

Projected record: 6-1

Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Opponent win total: O/U 8.5

As the Ravens will come into this matchup well-rested after a Week 8 bye, Minnesota will be heading to Baltimore after a "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. While the Vikings offense, led by Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson, is formidable, Minnesota's defense doesn't match up well against the Ravens. Last year, the unit ranked 30th in defensive efficiency against the run, which is Baltimore's specialty. If those trends carry over into this head to head, it'll play right into the Ravens' hands.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 24-17

Projected record: 7-1

Week 10 at Miami Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Consider this a blip on the Ravens' radar this season. They'll be cruising down to Miami on a six-game winning streak, but things will be a bit disorganized when they suit up against the Dolphins. The offense won't be firing on all cylinders and Miami's offense has itself a strong day through the air led by second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Brian Flores-led teams are a tough out and the Ravens will soon feel the wrath of one of the up-and-coming teams in the conference first-hand.

Prediction: Baltimore loses 27-20

Projected record: 7-2

Week 11 at Chicago Bears

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

This is another opponent where the quarterback situation is still a bit uncertain. Andy Dalton will almost certainly begin the year as Chicago's starter, but it's only a matter of time before they hand things over to first-round rookie Justin Fields. I'd guess that change will have occurred by this point and it will be Fields squaring up against the Ravens. While the youngster may one day be looked at as one of the elite quarterbacks in the game, he's not at the level where he can go toe to toe with a former league MVP in Jackson even if it is in his home building.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 28-17

Projected record: 8-2

Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns

Opponent win total: O/U 10

While Baltimore did face the Bengals earlier on their schedule, the meat of their AFC North slate comes in the back half of the year starting with the Browns in Week 12. Cleveland has arguably won the offseason with the moves it has made thus far and has itself firmly in the conversation as a possible division winner along with a potentially deep playoff run. For the Ravens to fend them off, they need to take care of business at home, which I expect they will.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 27-24

Projected record: 9-2

Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

It does feel like every Steelers-Ravens game is a heavyweight fight and I expect the status quo to remain here. Both should be in contention for a playoff spot by this point in the year, but I'm not confident that Ben Roethlisberger will be in top form. The Pittsburgh signal-caller took a noticeable dip as the year progressed in 2020 and I could see him facing a similar fate in what may be his final season in the NFL. The Steelers have a defense that should be able to keep them in this matchup, but Roethlisberger's struggles could be what holds them back from protecting their home field.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 23-20

Projected record: 10-2

Week 14 at Cleveland Browns

Opponent win total: O/U 10

As we alluded to earlier, Baltimore's toughest foe in the division looks like it'll be Cleveland. While they were able to get the better of them at M&T Bank Stadium, they'll be a much tougher out in their own building. I'm looking for Baker Mayfield to take another leap in his development in 2021 as he enters the second year in Kevin Stefanski's system and makes this Browns offense a well-rounded unit that's extremely difficult for teams to fully silence. It'll be close, but Cleveland prevents Baltimore from completing the season sweep.

Prediction: Baltimore loses 21-17

Projected record: 10-3

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Opponent win total: N/A

Similar to what we said about Denver, it's tough to figure out what this game will actually look like given the uncertain status of Aaron Rodgers. That said, we'll keep him on the Green Bay roster for the purposes of our conversation here, which means the Ravens will have their work cut out for them. Drama aside, Rodgers is the defending league MVP and is showing no signs of slowing down. He has the ability to make quick work of any defense he faces and I expect he'll need to here as he tries to keep the Packers in playoff contention. If he is moved to the Broncos, however, you can essentially flip-flop a win and loss between these matchups for Baltimore.

Prediction: Baltimore loses 33-27

Projected record: 10-4

Week 16 at Cincinnati Bengals

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Again, the Bengals are currently at the bottom tier of the AFC North at the moment. Burrow may one day get them into contention, but the Ravens have no business losing to Cincinnati as both of these rosters are currently constructed.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 28-20

Projected record: 11-4

Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

If Matthew Stafford arrives as advertised with the Rams, Los Angeles is my sexy pick to come out of the NFC. They are as well-rounded as you can hope for and have a ton of star talent on both sides of the ball. So long as they stay healthy, they'll be a tough team to be, especially at this point in the year when they'll likely be fighting for the division crown, and playoff positioning.

Prediction: Baltimore loses 34-28

Projected record: 11-5

Week 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

The Steelers may just be playing for pride at this point in the year, so there's a scenario where the motivation is lacking. Meanwhile, if the Ravens are in a position to secure the top seed, they'll be going on out to make sure they pull out a W.

Prediction: Baltimore wins 24-17

Projected record: 12-5