For the second time in three weeks, the Bengals face the Ravens, though this time, both teams find their backs against the wall. Cincinnati (4-9) and Baltimore (6-7) are both barely hanging on in the AFC North race with just four weeks to go, making this a crucial showdown for both.

The Bengals won the Week 13 meeting -- a 32-14 domination in Baltimore on Thanksgiving Day -- but dropped a 39-34 decision to the Bills in Week 14. SportsLine projections currently give Cincinnati just a 3% chance to qualify for the postseason.

The Ravens are slightly better at 24%, but that's certainly not where they want to be, and not where they were just two weeks ago. After a 1-5 start, Baltimore seemingly righted the ship with five straight wins. But back-to-back home defeats -- to the Bengals in Week 13 and then to the Steelers in Week 14, with the AFC North lead on the line -- have them with plenty of work to do, and potentially in need of some help.

Here's how to watch this rivalry game plus odds, keys to the matchup and a prediction.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -2.5, O/U 52.5 (via DraftKings)

Bengals vs. Ravens: Need to know

Both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are looking to bounce back. Jackson had three turnovers in Week 12 against the Bengals (one interception, two fumbles lost) and threw a costly interception against the Steelers in Week 13. Overall, Jackson has just two touchdowns accounted for (one passing, one rushing) and five turnovers over the past four games. While he started to play better against the Steelers, he's yet to show his trademark explosiveness as a runner since returning from a hamstring injury. Burrow came back from his own injury -- a turf toe -- and threw two touchdowns in the win over Baltimore and four more against Buffalo. But he also had two game-defining turnovers in the second half, including a pick six, against the Bills.

Jackson had three turnovers in Week 12 against the Bengals (one interception, two fumbles lost) and threw a costly interception against the Steelers in Week 13. Overall, Jackson has just two touchdowns accounted for (one passing, one rushing) and five turnovers over the past four games. While he started to play better against the Steelers, he's yet to show his trademark explosiveness as a runner since returning from a hamstring injury. Burrow came back from his own injury -- a turf toe -- and threw two touchdowns in the win over Baltimore and four more against Buffalo. But he also had two game-defining turnovers in the second half, including a pick six, against the Bills. Can Bengals take advantage on the ground? Despite some moderate improvement over the past month or so, the Bengals still rank last in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards per rush allowed this season. One would think that could lead to a big day from Derrick Henry, but Henry had just 10 carries against the Bengals in Week 12. They resulted in 60 yards, though, and Baltimore's ground game was better last week. Will Henry finally have a breakout game? He has gone three straight games without reaching 100 rushing yards.

Despite some moderate improvement over the past month or so, the Bengals still rank last in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards per rush allowed this season. One would think that could lead to a big day from Derrick Henry, but Henry had just 10 carries against the Bengals in Week 12. They resulted in 60 yards, though, and Baltimore's ground game was better last week. Will Henry finally have a breakout game? He has gone three straight games without reaching 100 rushing yards. Ja'Marr Chase has been historically great against Baltimore. Last season, Chase had 457 receiving yards and five touchdowns against the Ravens. The 457 receiving yards were a single-season record against a single opponent. Then in Week 13, he had seven catches for 110 yards.

Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, pick

The Ravens continue to find different ways to beat themselves, whether through turnovers, penalties or other issues. The defense could be in for a long day, but so, too, could a Cincinnati defense that remains one of the NFL's worst. Expect Jackson to play a vastly improved game compared to his Thanksgiving Day performance and Henry to get a larger workload because Baltimore won't be forced to play from behind as much. Pick: Ravens -2.5, Under 52.5