Chiefs 2020 schedule: Predicting every game, week-by-week odds, matchups, projections

The 2019 season was extremely kind to the Kansas City Chiefs. For the first time in 50 years, the franchise was able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, rallying from a double-digit deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. K.C. has brought back most of its key pieces from that championship-winning squad and now there's talk about whether or not Patrick Mahomes and company can be the first team to go back-to-back since the 2003-04 Patriots.

With the regular season schedule now out, we know the direct path the Chiefs will have as they go on their title defense. According to William Hill Sports Book, Kansas City's over/under win total for the 2020 season is at 11.5. They are also the favorites to come out of the AFC and win Super Bowl LV. Below, you'll see if we expect them to get over that win total with our way-too-early, week-by-week predictions for the Chiefs. You'll also get to see over/under totals for each of their opponents and the early lines for Week 1 and Week 2.

Week 1 vs. Texans

Line: Chiefs -10

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Prediction: Kansas City will be riding high off the momentum of seeing their Super Bowl LIV banner for the first time and that emotion may get the better of them in the early goings of this contest with the Houston Texans. This game will be closer than people expect with Deshaun Watson going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl MVP, however, will show his ability to come up clutch late and give K.C. the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Chiefs win 27-20.

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 at Chargers

Line: Chiefs -6.5

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: The Chargers have yet to throw first-round pick Justin Herbert under center, leaving veteran Tyrod Taylor as Los Angeles' starter as they take on Kansas City. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has himself a day against Taylor, helping force multiple turnovers while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense do more than enough to cover the spread. Chiefs win 26-10.

Projected record: 2-0

Week 3 at Ravens

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

Prediction: This was the matchup that everyone wanted to see in the AFC Championship a year ago, but the Tennessee Titans decided to crash the party and knock Baltimore off in the Divisional Round. The Ravens and Chiefs did square off in Week 3 last year, but this time around it'll go down in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson, who completed barely half of his throws last time against K.C., was just beginning his MVP season at that point and I expect him to play much better this time around. Baltimore also improved their defense tremendously this offseason, adding Calais Campbell, who'll play a big role in this 28-14 win for the Ravens.

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Patriots

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: Whether fans are in the stands or not, the Chiefs will be able to rattle Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham at Arrowhead Stadium, where New England has struggled in recent years during the regular season. Chris Jones especially will be a huge disruptor in the middle of the Kansas City defensive line. At that point, it shouldn't be that much heavy lifting for Patrick Mahomes and company, but they do put on a nice display of offense. Chiefs win 33-16.

Projected record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: Josh Jacobs will give the Chiefs defense problems, rushing for over a hundred yards on the day and a touchdown, but he'll be most of the offense for Vegas as the K.C. secondary will limit Derek Carr dramatically. This will be the first game where rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire really pops and starts to separate himself from the pack in the backfield, rushing for a touchdown and catching a score as well. Chiefs win 21-10.

Projected record: 4-1

Week 6 at Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: Buffalo catches the Chiefs at home on a short week playing on Thursday Night Football. The Bills defense will make life difficult for Mahomes and his group of weapons in the Kansas City offense, while Josh Allen will do a lot of damage with his legs in this one. He will also show off his new weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who comes down with a late touchdown. Buffalo upsets the Chiefs, 26-17.

Projected record: 4-2

Week 7 at Broncos

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: After that 10-day break between games, the Chiefs bounce back nicely when they roll to Denver to take on Drew Lock and the Broncos. Denver has put together a nice collection of receivers around their second-year quarterback, but he's still not able to keep pace with Mahomes, who connects with Tyreek Hill for two long touchdowns in the Chiefs 28-14 win.

Projected record: 5-2

Week 8 vs. Jets

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Prediction: New York's revamped offensive line does wonders for Sam Darnold in this game, nullifying the likes of Chris Jones and Frank Clark, but even when you think you have an edge over Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes is the great equalizer. He essentially wills his team to victory, throwing four touchdown passes, in what ends up being a surprisingly close game against the Jets. Chiefs win 33-27.

Projected record: 6-2

Week 9 vs. Panthers

Opponent win total: O/U 5.5

Prediction: Carolina is still trying to figure out its identity under new head coach Matt Rhule and veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which helps Kansas City cruise to a rather easy win. Mecole Hardman is the star receiver on this day, catching an early bomb from Mahomes to put this game away quickly. Chiefs win 24-7.

Projected record: 7-2

Week 11 at Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: The Chiefs have the luxury of a nicely placed bye week in 2020. After enjoying a break in Week 10, Kansas City heads into Las Vegas for the first time to face the Raiders in primetime, who are fresh off a battle with the Broncos. Similar to Week 5, Josh Jacobs continues to be a thorn in the side of the Chiefs defense, but his success on the ground still doesn't translate to a winning effort. Derek Carr has a better showing this time around, hitting rookie Henry Ruggs III on a number of occasions, but Vegas still can't get over the hump. Chiefs win 28-14.

Projected record: 8-2

Week 12 at Buccaneers

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Prediction: This has the makings of being the game of the year for 2020. Patrick Mahomes and his Super Bowl champions get a look at Tom Brady with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad. This promises to be a high-flying display of offense as both clubs boast units that can put up points in bunches. Despite this game being played in Tampa, I expect experience and chemistry to be key factors in this one, which gives the edge to the Chiefs, who hold on for a massive road win. Chiefs win 33-28.

Projected record: 9-2

Week 13 vs. Broncos

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: This is just your classic Chiefs blowout win. Basically from the jump, everything is clicking for the defending champions. Mahomes is surgical against this Denver defense and Steve Spagnuolo's defense is firing on all cylinders. Sammy Watkins proves to be Mahomes' go-to target in the game, but it's tight end Travis Kelce, who is on the receiving end of a couple of touchdowns. Chiefs win 40-17.

Projected record: 10-2

Week 14 at Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Prediction: This is the biggest upset on Kansas City's schedule and is the definition of a trap game. They are coming off a blowout win over the Broncos and have a showdown with the Saints in New Orleans on the horizon, but first, have to travel down to Miami to take on the Dolphins. First-round pick Tua Tagovailoa will be starting by this point and will play well against Kansas City's defense, but it'll be Brian Flores' defense that really shakes up the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes will have a rare flat showing, meanwhile, the secondary headlined by Byron Jones and Xavien Howard are able to bait him into a couple of interceptions. Dolphins win 24-14.

Projected record: 10-3

Week 15 at Saints

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Prediction: After that stunning loss to the Dolphins in Miami, Kansas City is foaming at the mouth to get back onto the field and face the Saints. They look much more like themselves in this game as Mahomes goes head-to-head with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees in what many are pegging to be a potential Super Bowl LV preview. Saints receiver Michael Thomas is clutch for New Orleans, but his late game-tying touchdown is overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes running a two-minute drill to perfection to set up the game-winning field goal. Chiefs win 33-30.

Projected record: 11-3

Week 16 vs. Falcons

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: Atlanta is on the outside looking in of the playoffs and staring up at the Saints and Bucs in the NFC South, so they are essentially mailing it in over the final few weeks of the regular season. Matt Ryan makes it competitive with two early touchdowns, but once Mecole Hardman and Mahomes connect on a deep touchdown to take the lead, that's essentially the knockout punch. Chiefs win 24-17.

Projected record: 12-3

Week 17 vs. Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: Kansas City is still fighting for playoff positioning, so they won't be able to rest their starters in this regular season finale against Los Angeles. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushes for over a hundred yards, while the Chiefs defense does a strong job in their first matchup against first-round quarterback Justin Herbert. Chiefs win 30-17.

Projected record: 13-3