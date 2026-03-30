The Dallas Cowboys' 7-9-1 record in 2025 came to be because of an explosive offense and the NFL's worst defense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott profiled as the NFL's third-leading passer with 4,552 yards through the air. Wide receiver George Pickens ranked third in the league in receiving yards (1,429). Running back Javonte Williams ranked ninth in the league in rushing yards (1,201). Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ranked 11th in the league in receiving yards (1,077) even though he missed three games with an ankle injury.

None of that mattered with Dallas surrendering an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game. That scoring defense figure stands as the second-most points per game allowed in the 66-season history of the Cowboys. Only Dallas' inaugural 1960 team -- the one that went 0-11-1 -- was worse.

"Being in a year where I can't say [for] probably one of the first times that my play directly... correlated to the record or making the playoffs, it's been tough," Prescott said on Jan. 1. "It just goes back to me just as a leader trying to figure out ways to influence other guys in the locker room, not just on offense but on defense. Influence everything from the way that they approach the game, the way that they treat life at home and just letting them know how important all that is. It goes hand in hand when you're trying to be the best player on the field."

Safe to say it will be a defense-heavy 2026 NFL Draft for Dallas. With that in mind, let's conduct a seven-round mock draft for the Cowboys. Here we provide a full seven-round mock draft after using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator to project a number of different outcomes.

NOTE: These projections assume the Cowboys and Pickens come to terms on a multi-year contract extension sometime before the season starts.

Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 12

Round 1: Pick 20 (via Packers)

Round 3: Pick 92 (via 49ers)

Round 4: Pick 112

Round 5: Pick 152

Round 5: Pick 177

Round 5: Pick 180

Round 7: Pick 218 (via Titans)

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Cowboys seven-round mock draft