PHILADELPHIA -- Super Bowl expectations have become the norm in Philadelphia, thanks to an appearance in the league championship game two years ago and annual playoff appearances under the Nick Sirianni regime. With one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, including the offseason addition of Saquon Barkley, the Eagles are expected to compete for a Super Bowl appearance once again.

Questions arose regarding Sirianni's future after the Eagles lost six of seven games to close the 2023 season following a promising 10-1 start. The Eagles allowed Sirianni to continue for a fourth season, but have two new coordinators for the third time in three years -- Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. Even with a talented roster, the Eagles will have to prove last season's collapse was a fluke.

This training camp will be a crucial one for the Eagles as they seek to rise to the top of the NFC once again. Here's a preview of what's to come when the team reports to the NovaCare Complex next week:

Key dates/information

Tuesday, July 23: Rookies and veterans report to training camp

Rookies and veterans report to training camp Thursday, Aug. 1: Open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

Open practice at Lincoln Financial Field Friday, Aug. 9: Preseason Week 1 at Baltimore Ravens

Preseason Week 1 at Baltimore Ravens Tuesday, Aug 13: Joint practice with New England Patriots (Foxborough)

Joint practice with New England Patriots (Foxborough) Thursday, Aug. 15: Preseason Week 2 at New England Patriots

Preseason Week 2 at New England Patriots Saturday, Aug. 24: Preseason Week 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Roster changes

Top storylines

Is there a disconnect between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni?

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 65.4 YDs 3858 TD 23 INT 15 YD/Att 7.17 View Profile

Heading into minicamp, any sort of relationship between Hurts and Sirianni wouldn't have even been brought into question. Based on how Hurts answered a softball question regarding Sirianni at his press conference at the conclusion of minicamp, though, it's fair to at least have the conversation.

"Um," Hurts said with a long pause before chuckling when asked about Sirianni and what he noticed about him since his role changed. "I mean, that's a great question, I don't know that I know the answer to it."

A reporter followed up by asking Hurts what he has seen from Sirianni, and the QB gave another clouded answer.

"I think he's just been great in um," Hurts said with another long pause, "the messages he's delivering to the team. He's trying to be very intentional with what he's saying…yeah."

Hurts will get the opportunity to address this stuff during training camp, as his play on the field will do the talking. This may be resolved by the end of the first practice.

Will James Bradberry be on roster come Week 1?

Nick Sirianni revealed the Eagles were going to cross train Bradberry at safety at the beginning of mandatory minicamp, only for those plans to never come into fruition. Bradberry injured himself during individual drills in the first minicamp practice and never participated in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills.

Training camp should result in a healthy Bradberry, who will get every opportunity to earn a starting cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay. If Bradberry doesn't win a starting job, the Eagles will have to make a decision on his future since Bradberry doesn't play special teams and has more value as a starter).

Bradberry needs to win a starting job, or his future with the Eagles is in doubt.

How will Eagles new offense look under Kellen Moore?

Jalen Hurts admitted that 95% of the Eagles offense under Moore is new compared to last year. There are more quick passes, new terminology and more targets toward the middle of the field -- based on what was watched during the open minicamp practices.

The challenge of learning Moore's offense is something Hurts has looked forward to, even if the results haven't come to fruition yet in June. Throughout the open portion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the big plays were nearly nonexistent while the secondary had the upper hand in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of practice.

Hurts' development in training camp will be critical, along with how the offense flows as the Eagles prepare for their Week 1 opener in Brazil. This offense will look different, and may take more than a few games to click.

Players to watch

CB Quinyon Mitchell: The Eagles' first-round pick is in the mix to earn the starting cornerback job opposite Darius Slay. Mitchell had some first-team looks in dime packages during minicamp, and the Eagles have liked what they have seen thus far.

The Eagles' first-round pick is in the mix to earn the starting cornerback job opposite Darius Slay. Mitchell had some first-team looks in dime packages during minicamp, and the Eagles have liked what they have seen thus far. DB Cooper DeJean: DeJean appears to be playing slot cornerback to start, so he'll be in the competition for that role. Vic Fangio has moved him around the defense, playing him at outside cornerback and safety. His best position may be safety, but the Eagles view him as an asset in the slot.

DeJean appears to be playing slot cornerback to start, so he'll be in the competition for that role. Vic Fangio has moved him around the defense, playing him at outside cornerback and safety. His best position may be safety, but the Eagles view him as an asset in the slot. OL Mekhi Becton: There is a right guard opening, and Becton impressed when the Eagles tried him out at guard (albeit on the left side) during minicamp. How Becton performs with the pads on at a new position will be a sign if he can beat out Tyler Steen for that job. Becton and Lane Johnson on the right side of the offensive line could significantly shut down the left side of a defensive line.

Key position battles