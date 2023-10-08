Through four weeks of the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles, last year's NFC champions, look to be among the league's elites once again. Off to a 4-0 start following a 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles head to southern California in Week 5 to face the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams. The Rams escaped Indianapolis with a 29-23 overtime victory to even their record last Sunday. Philadelphia is 2-1-1 against the spread, while Los Angeles is a 3-0-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Philadelphia is favored by 4 points in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Rams vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Rams vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -4

Rams vs. Eagles over/under: 50.5 points

Rams vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -208, Rams +172

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia continues to roll even when its defense has an off day as it did last Sunday against the Commanders. Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 34 more yards as the Eagles moved the ball at will during a 24 points second half/overtime performance. Washington had no answer for A.J. Brown as Philadelphia's wide receiver caught nine passes for 175 yards and two scores, including a 59-yarder that went for six points. While not finding the end zone, WR Devonta Smith caught seven passes for 78 yards on nine targets from Hurts.

If there are concerns for the Eagles, on offense they went 4 for 12 on third down conversions, though they converted both fourth down attempts. While only surrendering 365 yards on defense, Washington had 26 first downs, in part due to 11 Eagles penalties for 80 yards. Against a feisty Rams team on the road, it's likely that Nick Sirianni's team will have to play a cleaner game in order to secure the victory.

Why the Rams can cover

With All-Pro wide WR Cooper Kupp set to return this weekend after missing the first four games of 2023, Los Angeles' passing attack will take on a new dimension. Rookie wide receiver Puka Nakua has flourished in Kupp's absence, leading the league in receptions (39) and is second in receiving yards (501). Last week, he caught nine passes for 163 yards and scored the first touchdown of his pro career in overtime to defeat the Colts.

Led by Nacua's emergence, QB Matthew Stafford ranks second in passing yards through four weeks with 1,229. Running back Kyren Williams has also been a pleasant surprise for the Rams, which allowed them to not miss a beat despite trading starter Cam Akers to the Vikings several weeks ago. Last week, Williams rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the team's victory.

