The New York Giants intend to release cornerback Deandre Baker, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery following a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida and was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List shortly thereafter. The Georgia product's No. 27 jersey had already been granted to recently acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom. It was clear that Baker was not in the team's future plans.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was allegedly involved in the situation that ended with an armed robbery. However, prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar, citing insufficient evidence, according to CBS News. A separate report from CBS Miami indicated that several party attendees were playing cards and gambling when a verbal altercation sparked. Baker allegedly flipped the table and pulled out a gun.

Currently out on bond, the Florida native awaits his sentencing. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Baker, the No. 30 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, recorded 61 tackles and eight pass deflections in his rookie season. He becomes the first player from the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to be released or traded.

New York is left with Corey Ballentine, James Bradberry, Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, Brandon Williams and Yiadom at the cornerback position. The team also recently signed veteran Logan Ryan, who has the versatility to play cornerback or safety.

The Giants open their season at home on Monday Night Football against the Steelers Sep. 14. Coach Joe Judge is taking over a team that finished 4-12 and in third place within the NFC East.