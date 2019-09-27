Jaguars vs. Broncos odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 0-3 overall and 0-1 at home, while Jacksonville is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Jaguars are coming off an impressive victory over division rival Tennessee last Thursday, while Denver fell to Green Bay 27-16, losing its third straight game to open the season. Despite not having won a game so far this season, Denver enters Sunday's AFC showdown favored by three-points in the latest Broncos vs. Jaguars odds, while the Over-Under is set at 38. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Broncos picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model has taken into account that Denver came up short against Green Bay last week, falling 27-16. Running back Phillip Lindsay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has been steady despite the 0-3 start, throwing for 773 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Running back Royce Freeman has also provided a spark in Denver's backfield, rushing for 173 yards on 36 carries this season.

Meanwhile, the Gardner Minshew Era continued in Jacksonville last week, as the Jaguars downed the Titans 20-7 in the quarterback's first NFL start. Minshew earned his stripes, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee. Wide receiver DJ Chark also had a strong outing against the Titans, recording four receptions for 76 yards and a score. The second-year receiver out of LSU has now scored a touchdown in every game this season.

The Broncos come into Sunday's game boasting the third best defense in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, giving up just two this season. As for the Jaguars' defense, they enter the contest having racked up 13 sacks already, which ranks first in the NFL.

