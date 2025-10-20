The Washington Commanders have been dealt a number of injury blows in the first half of the 2025 season, and Sunday's loss to the Cowboys brought a major concern when quarterback Jayden Daniels left with a hamstring injury. On Monday, coach Dan Quinn revealed that while Daniels' injury is not "significant or long-term," his status for next Monday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs is uncertain.

"I'll have a better sense as I get closer to it, with the extra day and what that looks like," Quinn said. "But the good news came back that it's not a long-term thing ... but I'll have a better feel for you guys when we get to Thursday."

Daniels missed time earlier this season with a knee sprain, and the Commanders went 1-1 with backup Marcus Mariota at the helm. The concern with a hamstring is always the potential to aggravate it or make it worse by hurrying back too quickly, but with an extra day to recover before playing Monday night, there is a possibility Daniels is able to go against the red-hot Chiefs.

As Quinn noted, we likely won't get a full status update on Daniels until later in the week, but the fact that the MRI didn't show anything significant is a positive update for a Commanders team that needed some good injury news for once.

The offense has dealt with injuries to their top receivers along with Daniels, as Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown all missed Sunday's game in Dallas, while the defense just lost sack leader Dorrance Armstrong for the season with a knee injury.