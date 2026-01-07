The Baltimore Ravens have sent the coaching carousel spinning at a dizzying rate, as they made the decision to fire coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. This is a massive development in the NFL, because the Ravens automatically become the most attractive job opening, while Harbaugh automatically becomes the most attractive head coaching candidate.

Harbaugh's agent, Bryan Harlan, said he received calls from SEVEN different NFL teams expressing interest in his client 45 minutes after the news broke, according to ESPN, which is interesting because there are only six teams other than the Ravens currently searching for a new coach. That means there's a team considering firing their coach right now for a chance to enter the Harbaugh sweepstakes.

Where could Harbaugh be coaching in 2026 if he decides to go through the interview process and accept a job? SportsLine oddsmakers have just released odds:

Odds for John Harbaugh's next team

Giants the favorites

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Giants are considered the favorite to land Harbaugh. Not long after he was fired, ESPN reported that Harbaugh was expected to emerge as the favorite to win the Giants job. Additionally, the Giants are arguably the most attractive open job, sans the Ravens. Not only is New York the largest sports market in the country, but the Giants are a well-recognized brand that is craving a return to glory.

The Giants also have plenty of intriguing pieces in place. Jaxson Dart is a prospective franchise quarterback, Cam Skattebo is a fun running back that was fantastic prior to his season-ending ankle injury, wide receiver Malik Nabers has an incredibly high ceiling and the defensive line possesses talent in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Dexter Lawrence II.

A "con" for the Giants job could be that the franchise has decided to retain general manager Joe Schoen. However, if Harbaugh doesn't want to work with Schoen, the Giants could go back on their original decision. The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to do that last year for Liam Coen.

Miami making moves behind the scenes?

The most shocking takeaway from SportsLine's odds has to be the Dolphins being listed at +400. Miami has not yet fired Mike McDaniel following a disappointing 7-10 campaign. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has been reporting for several weeks now that it would be a surprise if the Dolphins fired McDaniel, which is why you saw zero movement in South Beach on "Black Monday." Team owner Stephen Ross likes McDaniel and wants him to work out in Miami, but Harbaugh being available could have changed the Dolphins' thinking. Overall, McDaniel is 35-33 during his four seasons in South Beach, but 0-2 in the playoffs.

Titans viewed as a long shot

The Titans are arguably a top three open job in this cycle. You have a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Cam Ward, new general manager Mike Borgonzi drafted a solid class that played plenty of snaps and included the best rookie returner in NFL history in Chimere Dike, and the Titans are projected to have the second-most cap space in the NFL this offseason. Maybe the Titans aren't some incredible "brand," but Nashville is a fantastic city where there's no state income tax and a state-of-the-art stadium is in the process of being built. Still, SportsLine says the Falcons and Raiders have a better shot at hiring Harbaugh than the Titans.