Three-time All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David announced Tuesday his retirement from the NFL, ending a 14-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Retirement had been brewing for multiple years. Each of David's last three contracts with the Buccaneers were one-year agreements, which left the door open for him to walk away from the team. He again became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 season but this time will not re-sign with Tampa Bay.

"I just felt it was time," David said at a press conference. "I never dreamed of playing 14 years in the NFL. I never dreamed of playing 14 years in one organization. It's been an incredible journey. I feel like it was just time for me to move on and let the next generation take over and move on and find my next passion, my next endeavor."

The Buccaneers made a roster move on Monday that indicated it was unlikely David would return for a 15th season. Tampa agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who last year started a career-high 15 games with the Carolina Panthers and now appears poised to fill David's spot on the depth chart.

"For the past 14 seasons, Lavonte David has personified what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer," the Glazer family said in a team statement. "He was a selfless leader both on and off the field, playing with passion and a genuine love for the game. He leaves a legacy as a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest players in franchise history, setting a standard that will continue to impact our organization for years to come."

A lingering knee injury hampered David's final season, and while he did not miss any time due to the ailment, it required arthroscopic surgery at the end of the campaign. David revealed earlier this offseason that he had to have fluid drained weekly from his knee in order to play.

Even at less than full strength, David turned in another stellar season to close his nearly decade-and-a-half run with the Buccaneers. He accumulated 114 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles in his final year as a pro.

Will Lavonte David make the Hall of Fame?

David's legacy, albeit arguably underrated, is that of a potential Hall of Famer.

He was the NFL's active leader in solo tackles before his retirement with 1,172 career stops, and he finished his time in Tampa Bay with 42.5 sacks and 177 tackles for loss to his name. David is one of just two players in the last 35 seasons, along with Julius Peppers, to amass at least 40 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, 20 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions. His efforts earned him a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, and he picked up a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013 and two second-team honors in 2016 and 2020.

"I know there's a lot of accolades that come into deciding what you do to get into the Hall of Fame and stuff like that," David said. "I've never been one to brag and boast. I let all my play and stuff do the talking. To add to that, my numbers do the talking. When I'm out on the field, I make an impact any way I can, and I hope some day if they do decide to vote me in, they can see that."

David will also be remembered for helping to deliver a second Super Bowl title to Tampa Bay. He was a centerpiece of the 2020 roster that rolled to a Super Bowl 55 victory, as he picked up the NFC Defensive Player of the Month honor in September for a terrific start to that championship season.

Lavonte David retires as an all-time statistical leader

While he is not a slam dunk to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, David's credentials as a Super Bowl champion and one of the most esteemed tacklers of his era give him a chance to be enshrined alongside the best linebackers in NFL history. He ranks in the top seven players in league history in both total tackles and tackles for loss.

All-time tackle leaders

Rank Player Career tackles 1 Ray Lewis 2,059 2 London Fletcher 2,039 3 Bobby Wagner 2,000 4 Junior Seau 1,847 5 Jessie Tuggle 1,805 6 Zach Thomas 1,734 7 Lavonte David 1,716

David finished his Bucs career tied with Derrick Brooks for most tackles.

All-time tackles for loss leaders

Rank Player Career TFL 1 Terrell Suggs 202 2 Calais Campbell 196 3 J.J. Watt 195 T-4 Von Miller 177 T-4 Lavonte David 177

David's achievements are all the more meaningful because he accumulated them with just one team. He is one of the rare players on these leaderboards to spend his entire career with a single franchise.

"To play at an organization for this long," David said, "and to get all the respect that I have from everybody, from all my peers, the lives that I've touched throughout my career, it's something you can always dream of."