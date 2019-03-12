Mark Ingram reportedly eyeing Ravens after Saints sign Latavius Murray to replace him

The Saints backfield is going to have a new look in 2019.

According to ESPN.com, former Vikings running back Latavius Murray has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with New Orleans that's worth a total of $14.4 million. The Saints will be the third team that Murray has played for over the past four seasons.

After spending the first three years of his career in Oakland (2014-16), Murray signed with the Vikings in 2017 with the team hoping that he might be able to replace Adrian Peterson. Despite the Murray signing, the Vikings also drafted running back Dalvin Cook that same year and the rookie ended up winning the starting job out of training camp.

Although Murray went into the 2017 season as the Vikings' backup running back, he ended up starting 11 games after Cook went down with an ACL injury in Week 5. During his two season in Minnesota, Murray averaged 710 rushing yards and seven touchdowns per year. Coincidentally, Murray actually scored a touchdown against his new team during the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs, a game where Minnesota beat the Saints 29-24 after scoring on the "Minneapolis Miracle" with no time left in the game.

By adding Murray to their roster, the Saints are basically saying goodbye to Mark Ingram. According to ESPN.com, the Saints spent the past few days trying to hammer out a deal with Ingram to keep him in New Orleans, but the two sides couldn't agree on a number.

Unless the Saints make a last ditch attempt to keep Ingram, the running back will officially become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Just two months ago, it looked like there was a good chance that Ingram would be staying in New Orleans. In the days before the NFC title game, the 29-year-old said he would like to keep playing for the only team that he's ever played for in his career.

"I'm not looking just to up and leave New Orleans," Ingram said in January, via ESPN.com. "We've got a good squad. I feel like we can do this type of thing for many more years. So I'm not looking just to bail out of New Orleans. I was drafted here. I met my wife here, my children were born here. Very rarely does anybody get to spend their career in one place. I love New Orleans, I love this team, I love this organization. So we'll see what happens."

With Ingram out in New Orleans, it appears that his next stop could be Baltimore. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Ravens are currently the frontrunner to land the free agent running back. Of course, there seems to be at least a small chance that Ingram could end up back in New Orleans and Saints receiver Michael Thomas is praying that happens.