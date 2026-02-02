The first major pieces fell into place for the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, signing coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead Monday to multi-year contract extensions. Questions still linger, however, about whether quarterback and NFL MVP finalist Matthew Stafford will return for an 18th season in the league. If he does wish to suit up for another year, McVay said the Rams would eagerly welcome him back.

The uncertainty on the Rams' side is not about whether they would start a 38-year-old Stafford next season but rather about the quarterback's desire to play in the first place. McVay has his "fingers crossed" that Stafford has more fuel left in his tank.

"I think that if that's something that he wants to do, the answer is absolutely yes," McVay said, expressing his interest in constructing another offense around Stafford "... I think what's great is he's going to take his time, talk with [his wife] Kelly and the girls and see what's best."

From a production standpoint, the Rams have no good reason to turn down another year of Stafford. The three-time Pro Bowler just set career highs in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) and is four years removed from delivering the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since its return to Los Angeles. The Rams have never won fewer than nine games with Stafford under center for a full season.

"Man, is he still playing at an incredible level," McVay said. "Our hope is that he does [return], but I think with respect to his timetable and ability to be able to communicate with you guys whenever he feels ready to make that announcement, we'll let him be able to do that."

That timetable is entirely unclear, although McVay said he does not get the sense that Stafford "wants to let it drag on." The last time Stafford stood in front of a microphone at a press conference was after the Rams' NFC Championship game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and it was too soon after the season ended for the veteran quarterback to offer insight into his future.

"I can't generalize six months of my life 10 minutes after a loss," Stafford said. "So I appreciate the guys in this locker room a whole hell of a lot. Everybody that helped me and helped our team be the success that we were this year. And that's all I'll answer for you."

Stafford agreed last offseason to a restructured contract which added five void years onto the end of his deal and thus lowered his cap hit. He is under contract for one more season and will earn approximately $42 million in 2026 should he return.