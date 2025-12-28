The NFL world has seen the last of Maxx Crosby this season. Is it possible this is also the last of him with the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders shut down Crosby due to a knee injury, placing him on injured reserve. However, this was a decision with which the five-time Pro Bowler "vehemently" disagreed, according to Jay Glazer of Fox. Crosby argued he is healthy enough to play, and wanted to finish out the season. This decision will cause Crosby to evaluate his future with the Raiders organization, according to NFL Media. Glazer reports he spoke with Crosby on the phone, and relayed that the star pass rusher is "not a happy camper right now."

Crosby is set to have a meniscus trim, which is not a major procedure. On Saturday, he posted pictures and videos of him playing basketball and on a trampoline to his social media, which showed that he's not in debilitating pain that would force him off the field. The Raiders even felt the need to release a statement explaining their decision to place Crosby on injured reserve:

"After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player. Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season. "We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field. We look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond."

In 15 games played, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, 10 sacks, six passes defensed and his first career interception. Just nine months ago, Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 million guaranteed. The contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time. Crosby wanted to remain loyal to the franchise that selected him in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019, even though he's seen just one winning season. It's possible things may have changed.