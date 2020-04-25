NFL Draft 2020: Grades and analysis for every third-round pick

Want to know what I think of every pick made in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the night Friday as I grade all the Round 3 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep trade of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

65. Bengals: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Grade: B-. Nice fit and need for Bengals. Coverage specialist. All over the field. Super comfy in zone or man and consistently makes plays on the ball. Great size too. Solid athlete. Good athlete but not crazy explosive and needs to get better beating blocks.

66. Redskins: WR/RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

Grade: C. Electric playmaker who can hit big plays at WR or RB. Still learning the latter position. Raw game. Didn't have a ton of volume at either spot in college. Burst and long speed are outstanding for a good-sized runner. Other needs were glossed over for Washington though.

67. Lions: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Grade: A-. Okwara is a long, super-powerful edge rusher with first-round flashes because of his bull rush and occasional pass-rush moves. Just needs to improve his pass-rush plans. Fluid athlete. Good add for Detroit to pair with Trey Flowers.

68. Jets: S Ashtyn Davis, California

Grade: A-. Injured during the pre-draft process, but he's an impact safety with serious speed and range from center field. Hits like a linebacker. Good instincts too. Smooth athlete. Maybe insurance if Jamal Adams is moved?

69. Seahawks: G Damien Lewis, LSU

Grade: B. Squatty, power guard who wins in a phone booth. Super-sturdy anchor in pass pro. Above-average feet for guard spot. Lateral agility lacking, as is his balance against counter moves. Seattle needed more nastiness inside. Gets it with Lewis.

70. Dolphins: S Brandon Jones, Texas

Grade: D+. Super-chippy, safety/cornerback hybrid who really flies around. Small frame. Gets overwhelmed against the run. Good, not great fluidity and speed. Another defensive prospect for Miami. Just way early.

71. Ravens: DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Grade: B+. NFL veteran hand work. Strong, sturdy run defender. Will get creative to generate pressure too. High motor. Quickness better than his sustained speed into the backfield. Ravens-type of defensive lineman. Big need though?

72. Cardinals: OT Josh Jones, Houston



Grade: A. Huge steal here for Arizona. Jones' film is incredibly boring, which is good. Hand work and balance are awesome. Plays with quality anchor because of how he sinks his hips. Strong upper half. Good athlete. Ideal right tackle for Kyler Murray.

73. Jaguars: DT Davon Hamilton, Ohio State



Grade: D+. Nose tackle with nice straight-line burst for his size. Good, not great power. Doesn't give much in terms of pass-rushing moves. Plays a low value position, but Jaguars needed more beef on the defensive line.

74. Saints: EDGE Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Grade: A. Super-bendy, explosive edge rusher with quality pass-rush move toolbox. Some versatility. Good instincts. A little on the small size, but fun chess piece for New Orleans behind Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport.

75. Lions: G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

Grade: A. Not a high-level athlete but superb balance and recovery skills. Awesome hand work. Constantly resets his hands in pass pro. Doesn't look the part but just gets the job done. Detroit had a clear need on the interior up front.

76. Buccaneers: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Grade: D+. Vaughn's 2018 film is much better than 2019. Compact, power-based back with stellar contact balance. Inconsistent elusiveness. Long speed is good, not great. Better RBs were on the board.

77. Broncos: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

Grade: A-. Major length, speed, quick-area twitch and playmaking in off-coverage. Ready to be an impactful starter as a rookie. Reads routes quickly. Not a mirroring master down the field. Doesn't have to be the CB1 with A.J. Bouye on the roster.

78. Falcons: C Matt Hennessy, Temple

Grade: B+. Incredibly agile center with awesome balance. Anchor and overall strength need to get better. Falcons needed more youth on the interior of their offensive line. By his second or third season, Hennessy can be a star.

79. Jets: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Grade: C-. All the talent is there for Zuniga. Freaky burst. Good length. Just way behind in the pass-rush move department and doesn't move people. Jets needed more instant impact on the edge.

80. Raiders: WR/RB Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Grade: C-. Ultimate swiss-army knife. Does everything well but lacks a true trump card. Slot WR or change-of-pace RB. Was this a need for Las Vegas?

81. Raiders: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Grade: A. Edwards is a first-round talent who likely plummeted because of foot injury during pre-draft process. Incredibly well-rounded game. Beats press. Crazy ball skills. Good separation-creator. Deceptive YAC. Contested-catch stud.

82. Cowboys: DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Grade: A. Gallimore is a disruptive one-gapper with a non-stop motor and a nice collection of pass-rush moves. Exactly what the Cowboys need in their defensive scheme.

83. Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Grade: C+. Man-to-man power blocker who plays with low pad level and really battles. Lateral agility is concerning when dealing with good athletes or counter moves. More of a mauler than on-the-move center. Broncos needed another interior starter, and they get one with Cushenberry.

84. Rams: LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Grade: B+. Injury worry but has the full edge-rusher toolbox. Tremendously long, loose hips. Nice burst. Flattens to the quarterback well. Active, heavy hands. Huge tackling radius. But mostly a pass-rushing specialist. Rams desperately needed a player like this.

85. Colts: S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Grade: A. Former cornerback turned safety with veteran-like instincts. Flips his hips quickly. Burst is there too. Love his ball skills too. Maybe not high-end speed. Quality tackler. Nice complement to Malik Hooker at the safety position and can play corner in a pinch.

86. Bills: RB Zack Moss, Utah

Grade: B-. Moss is a contact-balance monster who drops the hammer too. Not much juice downfield, yet deceptive jump cuts leave LBs whiffing at air. Low-center-of-gravity. Fun young RB duo with Devin Singletary.

87. Patriots: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Grade: C+. Jennings is a polished hand-work player with a girthy frame to set a strong edge. Lacks explosion, bend, and closing speed. Plus run defender.

88. Browns: DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Grade: A-. Very active, heavy hands. Plays a bit high and is a good, not great athlete. Love the technical side of his game. Browns need to get more upfield penetration from the interior of their defensive line and got that type of player with Elliott.

89. Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi St.

Grade: B+. Tall, skinny but ultra-feisty corner who flashes in zone and press. Ran slowly at the combine. Natural ball skills. Vikings smartly double up at cornerback early in this draft.

90. Texans: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Grade: A. Greenard has a chiseled NFL body with first-round flashes. Bend, phenomenal hand work. Just inconsistent. Nice power and good motor. Texans needed a natural rusher.

91. Patriots: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

Grade: B. Asiasi has plus YAC for the TE spot along with great size. Will separate at the next level. Long speed a question and won't give you much as a blocker. Exactly the type of player the Patriots have loved during the Bill Belichick era.

92. Ravens: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

Grade: B+. Duvernay is a rare slot WR in that he's faster than he is quick. Tiny frame but tracks it awesome. Strong, reliable hands. Good, not great twitch to create separation. Solid after the catch yet not a specialist in that area. More speed to Ravens WR group.

93. Titans: RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

Grade: B-. Evans is a zone runner with one-cut ability and serious explosion for a thick, compact runner. Elusiveness and contact balance are NFL average. Vision is outstanding. Nice depth (and insurance?) behind Derrick Henry.

94. Packers: TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

Grade: C-. Hard-working H-back type who had flashes of athleticism as a receiver. Some blocking prowess. But nothing spectacular about his game.

95. Broncos: DT McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

Grade: B+. Agim is a pass-rushing specialist with a fun skill set. Long arms with super-active hands. Sleek frame. Gets washed out against the run more than you'd like to see but will have value in today's NFL in sub-package role. Nice young DL core in Denver.

96. Chiefs: OT Lucas Niang, TCU

Grade: B+. Not a major need for Chiefs but has rare fluidity and lateral movement skill for the offensive tackle spot with spectacular size. At times opens the gate too early in pass protection, yet that can be coached out of him.

97. Browns: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

Grade: B-. Phillips is an athletic, jack of all trades is a master of none. Very reliable tackler and battles hard through blocks to stay upright. Rarely on the ground. Love his large tackling radius. Has the smoothness to cover, however not much production there. Quality depth with starter upside for Cleveland.

98. Ravens: LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Grade: B. Harrison is a run-stopping specialist who rocks as a block-shedder in most cases. Quickly reads his key. Deceptive athlete and not stiff in coverage yet mostly utilized flying downhill at Ohio State. Good blitzer. Fits Ravens scheme well. Baltimore has retooled its LB spot.

99. Giants: OT Matt Peart, Connecticut

Grade: A. Peart is freaky long with stellar feet and pass-protection chops. Needs to get a little stronger. Lateral quickness is outstanding. Solid anchor that'll only improve. More of a pass blocker than run blocker, yet solid in the latter too. Love this pick for New York even after Andrew Thomas.

100. Raiders: S Tanner Muse, Clemson

Grade: D+. Tall, fast safety linebacker/safety hybrid but stiff athlete who could become a liability in coverage. Serious straight-line speed and flashes as a blitzer. Early for him.

101. Patriots: Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

Grade: C+. Another athletic H-back type for the Patriots to deploy all over the field. Twitchy, fun after the catch. Gives some blocking production too. Just weird Patriots went back-to-back picks with stylistically the same player

102. Steelers: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Grade: C. Relentless rusher with nice burst off the line of scrimmage and has decent pass-rushing moves. Bend really lacks, as does his power. Adequate long-term investment in that position for Pittsburgh.

103. Eagles: EDGE Davion Taylor, Colorado

Grade: A. Taylor got a raw label during pre-draft process I didn't see. Crazy fast. Takes on and defeats blocks with authority. Played and held his own flexed out as cornerback at times. Major range. Reads keys quickly. New-age LB and exactly what Philadelphia needs.

104. Rams: S Terrell Burgess, Utah

Grade: A. Defensive back built for the modern-day NFL. Unreal instincts in coverage and the athleticism to get to the football. Cornerback-like twitch to cover slot WRs. Active against the run and plays bigger than his size. Reliable tackler. Complete package. Fun pairing with Taylor Rapp.

105. Saints: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Grade: B+. Trautman can separate in the NFL due to quickness. Strong hands. Plays to his size and faster than he timed in the 40 at the combine. Looks like your classic Saints tight end.

106. Ravens: OT Tyre Phillips, Mississippi St.

Grade: B-. May be a little early for him, but if he plays guard in Baltimore, Phillips could really blossom. Immovable monster in pass pro. People-mover in the run game at his gargantuan size. Really lacks moving laterally. Logical after Marshal Yanda's retirement in Baltimore's power-running scheme.