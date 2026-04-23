There's a version of Carson Beck's story that could've ended at Georgia, as the top quarterback selected in last year's NFL Draft had his junior season gone as planned in 2024.

After drawing early buzz as a probable Day 1 pick in a ready-made pro-style offense following his 3,941-yard, 24-touchdown campaign as a first-year starter the previous year, Beck's expected ascension never materialized, and inconsistency raised questions, altering his career arc.

The clean ending in Athens didn't happen, leading to Beck's entry into the transfer portal as college football's top-rated player at his position and a final season at Miami. And if you're searching for volatility at quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, you don't have to look much further than Beck: equal parts polish and paradox, production and perception, ceiling and skepticism.

Heading into Thursday's first round, Beck is rising. Many within the industry, in fact, believe Beck could be the second quarterback taken behind Indiana's Francisco Mendoza. However, others in the league aren't sure whether he's worth the risk of an early-round selection. In a report by SI, an anonymous AFC coordinator called Beck a "villain," adding that he wouldn't touch him because of personality issues.

Toss all of these takes in the opinion bucket for one of this cycle's more polarizing players, who, at his best, offers top-end size at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds and impressive arm strength with expansive experience.

Prisco's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Picks and predictions for what should be a wild Round 1 Pete Prisco

The Georgia chapter

Beck's tenure at Georgia was, in many ways, the prototype of modern quarterback development. He waited his turn as a former four-star prospect, he learned, and when his turn came, he produced. His aforementioned 2023 campaign checked every box for NFL evaluators looking for timing, anticipation and command of Mike Bobo's pro-style structure.

But the follow-up season was when the narrative began to splinter, leaving many pining for his backup, Gunner Stockton, to see more action.

Beck's efficiency dipped in 2024, and turnovers were a major problem. An elbow injury late in the year during the SEC Championship Game forced surgery and knocked him out of the postseason. That combination -- regression plus injury -- sent his draft stock into a tailspin.

Once viewed as a potential top pick, Beck suddenly looked like a Day 2 gamble. Those inside Georgia's program were already planning for the next step post-Beck, especially after the relationship soured once he sought his own medical opinions from doctors in California and Texas, leading to a College Football Playoff appearance he was unavailable for due to the injury.

Beck declared for the draft, but then made the defining decision of his career: instead of going pro, he hit reset and signed with Miami.

The Miami reboot

The transfer to the Hurricanes wasn't just about geography or opportunity -- it was about reclaiming control of the evaluation and strengthening his draft stock with one more opportunity at a Power Four program.

That's not to say he wasn't handsomely rewarded for moving on from Georgia, but Beck's decision was NFL-centered, and to his credit, the on-field response was emphatic.

Beck threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and posted a 72.4% completion rate last season for Miami, numbers that mirrored his 2023 production at Georgia. He helped the Hurricanes beat three top-10 opponents in the playoff to reach the national title game, which included two go-ahead scoring drives in the semifinal against Ole Miss.

Beck's 3-yard touchdown run to beat the Rebels with 18 seconds left was a career moment and exemplified why he chose to play another year of college ball. During his senior season, Beck showed improved timing and quicker processing, with fewer ball-security concerns outside of a four-interception outing against Louisville.

Carson Beck's touchdown in the final seconds against Ole Miss sent Miami to the CFP National Championship Game. Getty Images

This wasn't empty production either. Beck operated in high-leverage environments early, throwing 11 touchdown passes over his first five starts, which included wins over nationally-ranked Notre Dame, South Florida and Florida State. During a multi-game stretch in November, Beck looked like one of the more composed passers in the country, not named Fernando Mendoza.

That distinction matters because in a quarterback class defined by uncertainty behind Mendoza -- the Heisman winner and projected No. 1 pick -- Beck has quietly re-entered the QB2 conversation, even if the industry hasn't fully agreed on it yet.

The scouting report: Why teams are circling back

Turn on Beck's Miami tape, and you'll see why evaluators keep coming back, even when the consensus wavers. NFL insider Tom Pelissero said this week on the "Rich Eisen Show" that one league scout told him Beck's "beautiful mind in terms of his football IQ" could make his stock soar.

This echoes what Miami coach Mario Cristobal noticed during his evaluation process before the Hurricanes offered Beck a lucrative deal in the portal.

Carson Beck's Miami Pro Day performance puts finishing touch on the season that reshaped his draft stock Ryan Wilson

"I trust certain people in the industry, and the people we spoke to had nothing but unbelievable things to say about him," Cristobal said during a recent interview. "Then, talking to him and getting into his mind as best we could, we're like, we provide this guy with the right line, and we do what we do, which is a blend here. We have the power run game, but we also have the air raid concepts tied into a play action play, and our screen game is really good, and we're like, this guy could launch the ball all over the place."

While Miami's offense under Shannon Dawson isn't pass-heavy by nature, the Hurricanes did give Beck more opportunities to go downfield this season, as well as target and top ACC freshman wideout Malachi Toney on the perimeter.

Beck showed he could layer throws and attack intermediate zones with confidence. His experience -- 43 career starts -- is a major separator in a class lacking proven commodities under center.

Beck plays the position from the pocket and within structure. This is what most NFL teams are looking for in a reliable draft pick at the position. Manipulating coverages and working through progressions is something Beck is used to, given his experience level.

That's what makes him attractive as a potential first-round option. His ceiling is where the debate begins.

The concerns: Athleticism and inconsistency

Like most draftable signal callers, Beck can make all the throws and do so with precision. However, his evaluation is not as clean as most, given the giveaway numbers and a tendency to trust his arm a bit too much at times when nothing's there.

Multiple reports in recent days centered on Beck's lack of athleticism and personality off the field. His inability to escape the level of pressure he'll see at the next level is a legitimate concern. But teams have done their homework on Beck, and he seems to check more boxes than he doesn't when it comes to what franchises are looking for in an investment.

If Beck goes in the first round, the chosen team is looking beyond those limitations and choosing the talent-first mindset. He'll have more doubters than believers this cycle, but Beck has already experienced this level of skepticism as a starting quarterback in the SEC and chose to bet on himself.

We'll see what unfolds in Pittsburgh and where Beck begins his NFL career this week.