CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- The story of Carson Beck's 2025 season isn't just about a change of scenery from Athens to Coral Gables. It's about an evolution in leadership – one that bridged the gap between a talented system quarterback and a future NFL starter.

Miami's Pro Day felt like a fitting final chapter. Hours before taking the field, Beck admitted he'd been waiting for this moment. When it arrived, he looked calm, poised, confident – and, most importantly, like he was having fun. In the process, he all but cemented himself as a Day 2 pick.

As former Titans GM and my "With the First Pick" co-host Ran Carthon put it on our post–Pro Day podcast: what's the difference between Tyler Shough coming out of Louisville a year ago and Beck now? The short answer: Beck had the better, more consistent final season. If you believe that, it's not much of a leap to see him coming off the board early in Round 2 – right in that same range.

Following a 2024 season at Georgia that ended with mixed reviews, Beck's decision to transfer to Miami was met with familiar skepticism -- not unlike Jayden Daniels leaving Arizona State for LSU. First came the mockery, then quiet admiration from afar.

Daniels became a different player in Baton Rouge and turned that into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Beck's path wasn't identical, but the growth was real. His stock swung from possible No. 1 overall pick to Day 3 – and now he has solidified himself as QB3 in the class behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson.

That journey, which culminated in a run to the national title game, revealed where Beck improved most: uniting a locker room, commanding a new scheme, and embracing the vulnerability of a fresh start – all while rehabbing a serious elbow injury.

The shadow of Athens

To understand Beck's growth, you have to acknowledge the weight of Georgia. He was part of a program that demanded perfection, yet often absorbed the criticism when the offense stalled in 2024. At the time, it wasn't hard to find people pointing fingers. More than a year later, that tone has softened. What Beck was asked to do – and what he's since accomplished – hasn't gone unnoticed.

Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette, who will be drafted next month, said the locker room never stopped supporting him.

"We were rooting for him every week," Everette told me at the Senior Bowl. "Sometimes you just need a fresh start. And look, he can spin it. People gave him a bad rap, but he showed what he could do."

For Beck, Miami wasn't an admission of failure. It was a calculated pivot -- a chance to find a culture where he could be the catalyst.

Rebuilding from the ground up

Beck arrived in Coral Gables mid-rehab, learning a new offense, meeting new teammates, and starting from scratch -- without the benefit of built-in credibility. That forced a different kind of leadership. Not production-based, but presence-based.

"Personally, I thought that this last year was huge for me," Beck told Ran Carthon and me at the Combine. "It had such an impact on me as a person, as a leader, as a player… to go through the rehab, meet new teammates, new coaches, learn a new offense, and then have the success we had."

Before he could lead, he navigated that rehab in real time. In doing so, he naturally embedded himself in the locker room. Miami right tackle Francis Mauigoa saw it immediately.

"When he came in, he wasn't really doing anything because of the elbow surgery, but at the same time he was one of the guys," said Mauigoa, who solidified himself as a top-15 draft pick after his Pro Day performance.

That stretch -- when Beck couldn't fully participate -- became foundational. He built trust through consistency, accessibility, and how he carried himself. And he never leaned on his past.

"He's very humble," Mauigoa said. "He won two [titles] at Georgia, but he never talks about it… he just wants to win another one."

The rehab slowed everything down. It forced Beck to listen more, connect more, and earn his place organically. By the time he was fully healthy, he wasn't an outsider stepping into leadership -- he was already part of the foundation. That showed up in the small moments, too.

"We always joke around," Mauigoa said, pointing to a clip he saw of Beck getting run down by a defensive lineman at Georgia. "I'd tell him all the time, 'Hey bro, I'm faster than you.'"

Those interactions reflected something deeper: buy-in. Beck became one of the guys before he became the guy. And when he took control of the offense -- making checks, setting protections, leading drives -- the locker room didn't have to adjust. They were already with him.

The mental leap

For quarterbacks, leadership is often synonymous with preparation. At Miami, Beck's biggest leap came mentally.

"He's a very intelligent quarterback," center James Brockermeyer told me at the Senior Bowl. "He understands protections at a really high level. IDs in the run game. How to check out of certain looks."

That pre-snap command elevated everyone.

"He understands everyone's responsible for protecting the quarterback -- and he can protect himself with how he reads defenses," Brockermeyer said.

That's where Beck separated himself. At Georgia, he executed. At Miami, he orchestrated.

Ready for what's next

Twenty-one months ago, Beck was QB1 for many evaluators -- media and league alike. Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman, now with the Jets, said during our Summer Scouting series ahead of the 2024 season: "I thought he was the best … and the one who would take another jump and clearly be the No. 1 quarterback when it's all said and done. I think he's a top-10 pick."

Beck won't go that high. But he rebuilt both his image and his game. That is evident throughout the pre-draft process -- from the Combine to Miami's pro day. And the consensus from those who shared a huddle with him is clear: the Carson Beck who left Georgia was a talented passer. The one who finished at Miami is a professional leader.

"I think he's going to be a stud at the next level," Brockermeyer said.

Not just because he can "spin it," as Everette put it -- but because he proved he can take a group of strangers, learn a complex system, overcome adversity, and lead them to the brink of a national title. In one year at Miami, Carson Beck didn't just rebuild his draft stock. He rebuilt his identity.

And in the process, he showed that leadership isn't defined by where you start -- but by how you adapt, how you connect, and what you become when you get a second chance.

We say it all the time: you can't evaluate players in a vacuum; fit matters. For Beck, Miami was the exact right fit. And if he finds the right fit in the NFL, he's going to take his game to a whole other level.