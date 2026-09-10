Former NFL running back LeShon Johnson has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for operating a large-scale dogfighting ring in Oklahoma. Johnson, who played in the NFL from 1994-99, will have three years of supervised release and will have to pay a $30,000 fine in addition to his prison sentence.

Johnson surrendered 190 dogs to the government, which -- according to the Department of Justice -- is the largest amount of dogs taken from one individual in a federal dogfighting case. The Department of Justice stated that the ring that Johnson operated "resulted in death and serious bodily injury" to hundreds of pit bulls.

"LeShon Johnson will face justice for building another particularly egregious and violent dog fighting scheme," associate attorney general Stanley E. Woodward Jr. said in a statement Thursday, via ESPN. "As Johnson was well aware, dog fighting is a felony in all 50 states. To anyone attempting to build violent and illicit business schemes: you can run, but you can't hide from the Department of Justice."

In August of 2025, an Oklahoma federal court convicted Johnson of six felonies. The felonies consisted of three counts of possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting venture, two counts of selling a dog for use in an animal fighting venture, and one count of sale, transport and delivery of a dog for use in an animal fighting venture.

Johnson bred and trafficked pit bulls operating as "Mal Kant Kennels" since at least 2007. Johnson pleaded guilty in state court in 2004 on dogfighting charges and received a five-year deferred sentence, according to Oklahoma court records.

Johnson's attorney, Billy Coyle IV, had asked for probation for his client while stating that Johnson is a "medically compromised human being" suffering from severe dementia and Parkinson's disease. He also stated that Johnson suffered "multiple concussions and traumatic brain injuries from his football career." Court documented stated that Johnson has had a daily caretaker for the past two years

He has had a daily caretaker for the past two years, according to the court documents. Coyle said he was not using that as a reason for Johnson not to accept responsibility.

"The main point was just to show the court that he'd been out on bond for pretrial release for over two years," Coyle said. "He's got no infractions whatsoever. He doesn't drink. He doesn't smoke. I don't think the necessity of sending him to prison or jail was necessary."

Coyle told ESPN that he would recommend to Johnson to appeal the sentence, but that final decision has not been made.

Johnson, 55, played collegiately at Northern Illinois and was the 84th overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. His NFL career included stints with the Packers, Cardinals and Giants.

In 62 NFL games, Johnson logged 12 starts and rushed for 955 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also caught 43 passes for 434 yards and two scores. His best season took place in 1996, when (as a member of the Cardinals) he rushed for 634 yards and three scores while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Johnson's career was paused after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1998. He returned to play his final NFL season with the Giants in 1999. Johnson's career ended with a stint with the XFL's Chicago Enforcers.