Week 9 of the NFL schedule will give the shrinking number of remaining survivor pool players some solid options. Unless the Cincinnati Bengals were your pick, there wasn't a whole lot of carnage in Week 8 as most favorites pulled through. That included the Philadelphia Eagles with a 38-20 win over the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts with a 38-14 throttling of the Tennessee Titans. A popular choice this week is the Rams (5-2), who are taking on Saints (1-7), with New Orleans giving rookie QB Tyler Shough his first career start, with it coming versus the league's No. 3 scoring defense.

The Saints have lost three in a row since their 26-14 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 5. The Rams, meanwhile, have won two in a row, including a 35-7 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 19. Los Angeles is up to a 14-point favorite in what is currently the largest Week 9 NFL line, and one of five NFL spreads of at least seven points. Another is the Los Angeles Chargers as 9.5-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans, who have now lost three straight by double digits and haven't won at home in nearly a full calendar year. Before finalizing any Week 9 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 9 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 9 of the NFL season, the model is shying away from picking the Broncos (6-2) over the Texans (3-4). Although Denver leads the AFC West and is riding a five-game winning streak, the Broncos are just 2-2 on the road this season.

There are other reasons to fade Denver as well, however. Houston appears to be turning around its fortunes with three wins in their last four games. Quarterback C.J. Stroud played at a high level in the 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In that game, he completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 318 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Despite Denver opening as a road favorite, the SportsLine's model projects Houston will win this one, making the Broncos a team to stay far away from in NFL survivor pools this week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 9 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in well over 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 9 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 9, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.