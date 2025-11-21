Another week, another round of must-see matchups is on tap across the NFL. Week 11 brought plenty of stunners, including the Jacksonville Jaguars routing the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bo Nix-led Denver Broncos outdueling the Kansas City Chiefs. Now we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 12.

We collected all the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Let's jump in.

Steelers at Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Steelers +3: The SportsLine simulation model can be used for survivor pools, which call for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. This week, the model is shying away from the Bears, who enter as 3-point favorites, having won three in a row. Even with Aaron Rodgers' status uncertain thanks to the quarterback suffering a wrist fracture, SportsLine model projects Pittsburgh covering in more than 50% of simulations, making Chicago a team to fade. Check out the full breakdown right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-2.5) at Steelers Steelers Bears Bears Steelers Bears Bears Steelers Steelers

Patriots at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Patriots -8.5: "I don't see how Cincinnati keeps up. New England is riding an eight-game winning streak, and Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level, leading the NFL in completion percentage (71.9%) and passing yards (2,836) entering Week 12. Now, he'll face off against a Bengals defense that is giving up 33.4 points per game this season. That's not only the highest in the league in 2025; it's the most points per game allowed in a season since the 1966 New York Giants." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes New England to win big.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-8.5) at Bengals Bengals Patriots Bengals Patriots Bengals Patriots Patriots Bengals

Giants at Lions



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Lions -10.5: "The Lions are coming off a tough loss to the Eagles and now must regroup at home against a Giants team that isn't going anywhere. ... This will be about the Lions' offense getting back on track after disappointing last week. They roll." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Detroit to rout the G-Men.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Lions (-10.5) Lions Lions Lions Lions Giants Lions Lions Lions

Vikings at Packers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Packers -6.5: "[The Packers have] consistently played down to their competition ... [but] as much as I am skeptical about Green Bay, I'm even more so when it comes to J.J. McCarthy. There were points last week in Minnesota's loss to Chicago where it felt like McCarthy could have been benched. He's completing just 52.9% of his passes this season and is the first quarterback since Zach Wilson (not great company) to have an interception in five straight games to begin his career." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he's betting big on the Pack.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Packers (-6.5) Packers Packers Vikings Packers Packers Packers Vikings Vikings

Seahawks at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Seahawks -13.5: SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data to identify the biggest discrepancies in lines. After analyzing every game in Week 12, the AI says the Seahawks (-13.5) cover comfortably against the Titans, who have lost five in a row. The model rates the Seahawks as an A+ spread pick and also predicts a 30-14 win on average.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-13.5) at Titans Seahawks Titans Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Colts at Chiefs

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Colts +3.5: "I hate picking against the Chiefs at home, but I think I have to do it here. The Colts have a chance to roll into Kansas City and deliver a knockout blow to the Chiefs' division title chances while also putting their playoff hopes on life support. The Colts will be coming into this game off a bye, which means that the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, will have had some time to rest his legs, and I'm guessing he needed that rest, because he ran for 244 yards the last time he was on the field." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Indianapolis to hand the reigning AFC champions their third straight loss.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Chiefs (-3.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Colts Colts Colts Chiefs

Jets at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Ravens -13.5: The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model also enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. We can tell you that one of its strongest bets for this Sunday's slate involves the Ravens, with Baltimore covering against the Jets in more than 50% of simulations. The Over also hits in more than 80% of simulations for this AFC matchup. Check out SportsLine's full breakdown right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Ravens (-13.5) Ravens Ravens Ravens Jets Jets Ravens Jets Ravens

Browns at Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Browns +3.5: "Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders will be under center for his first career start. ... [But] really, it's about the Raiders' offense having to face Cleveland's defense. The Browns are allowing just 4.8 yards per play this season, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL entering Week 12. Cleveland has also forced 10 takeaways over the past four weeks, and now squares up against a Las Vegas offense that continues to look lost." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Browns as potential spoilers on the road.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Raiders (-3.5) Browns Browns Raiders Browns Browns Browns Raiders Browns

Jaguars at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Jaguars -2.5: "This is a long trip for a team coming off a big victory like the Jaguars did last week against the Chargers. Focus could be an issue with a young team, but I still think they found something on offense last week. That will carry over here. They get the best of an Arizona team that is struggling." -- CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Jacksonville to win its third game in four weeks.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-2.5) at Cardinals Jaguars Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Jaguars Cardinals

Eagles at Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, also offers Fantasy recommendations, and this week the advice is a stunner: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is the QB8 entering Week 12 and coming off a four-touchdown game, may not warrant a spot in Sunday's Fantasy lineups as he sits outside the top 15 in quarterback rankings. Why? He's up against a ferocious Eagles defense. But will the Birds also come alive offensively to beat Dallas on the road? Check out SportsLine's full analysis right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Cowboys Cowboys

Falcons at Saints

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Falcons +1.5: "This is admittedly a rough spot for Atlanta. They're riding a five-game losing streak and will now be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and top wideout Drake London due to injury. ... Yes, New Orleans will have the rest advantage coming off of their bye, but this is still a roster starved for talent, making this a true coin flip. Kirk Cousins will get the start for Atlanta, and while he's certainly into the back end of his career, this is a game where Bijan Robinson could carry him to victory." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Falcons as an upset candidate against the club's NFC South rivals.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Saints (-1.5) Saints Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Saints Saints Saints





Buccaneers at Rams

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has the pulse of Los Angeles, as he's 26-10 (+1501) on his last 36 against-the-spread picks involving the Rams. So does he like Matthew Stafford, who leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes, to outduel Baker Mayfield in a potential NFC playoff preview? Or is he going with Tampa Bay to pull off a road upset at SoFi Stadium? Check out Hartstein's expert analysis on this one right here at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Rams (-6.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers





Panthers at 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is 18-4 (+1360) on his last 22 against-the-spread picks involving the 49ers. So does he like San Francisco to cruise at home under the "Monday Night Football" lights, with Brock Purdy fresh off a dynamic return to the lineup? Or is he riding with Bryce Young and Rico Dowdle as potential prime-time spoilers? Check out Roberts' expert analysis and prediction right here at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at 49ers (-7) 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Panthers



