Thanksgiving is here, which means gambling with your loved ones. Everyone gets to pick a parlay leg, even grandma. Brock Wright anytime touchdown? That's bold Gam-Gam, but I like it.

The action begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions. The Lions are favored in this matchup, but don't forget that Jordan Love is 2-0 on Thanksgiving while Jared Goff is 1-3. Later in the afternoon could be one of the most-viewed NFL games of all time, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys. It's possible this Cowboys defense has turned a corner. They've allowed just 18.5 points per game over the last two weeks, and boast the No. 1 run defense in that same time frame.

For the nightcap, Joe Burrow makes his return to the field for the first time since Week 2. His Cincinnati Bengals take on a Baltimore Ravens squad that has won five straight games and overtaken the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. However, this Ravens turnaround has been because of the defense, not the offense. Lamar Jackson has accounted for zero touchdowns and two turnovers over his last two starts, as Baltimore played with its food against Dillon Gabriel and Tyrod Taylor. Still, you can't ignore the fact that Jackson is 10-1 in his career against the Bengals.

What should you bet on this Thanksgiving? FanDuel Sportsbook is offering some pretty interesting Turkey Day props. Let's take a look at some.

1. Thanksgiving triple crown (+8000)

Which players will have the most passing yards, most receiving yards and most rushing yards on Thursday? I'll take Mahomes, Ja'Marr Chase and Jahmyr Gibbs at +8000.

Mahomes threw for a season-high 352 yards last week against the Indianapolis Colts, and now faces a bottom three passing defense. The Chiefs don't have an incredible rushing attack, which is in flux with Isiah Pacheco back, plus Dallas has been containing the run as of late. I think Mahomes is going to have to work to outscore the Cowboys offense.

As for receiving yards, Chase makes his return to the lineup after being suspended one game for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. He will be motivated to have a bounce-back performance, especially with his quarterback back in the fold. Chase has been dominant against the Ravens. In his last two games against Baltimore, he has caught 21 passes for 457 yards and five touchdowns! As for my selection of Gibbs? He ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 951, and I think the Lions will rely on him heavily vs. the Packers. Ravens running back Derrick Henry is definitely Gibbs' stiffest competition when it comes to Thanksgiving's leading rusher.

The combination deemed most likely to win the Thanksgiving triple crown is Burrow/Chase/Henry (+2500). Personally, I would be pretty surprised if Burrow leads everyone in passing yards in his first game back.

2. Most receiving yards for Thanksgiving TEs: Jake Ferguson (+550)

Jake Ferguson DAL • TE • #87 TAR 77 REC 65 REC YDs 460 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Travis Kelce (-105), Mark Andrews (+370) and Mike Gesicki (+430) are all favored to have more receiving yards than Ferguson on Thursday. To give you a little peek behind the curtain, SportsLine believes Kelce is the only tight end who will have more receiving yards than Ferguson.

It's true that Kelce has crossed 90 yards receiving in two out of his last four games, but he's not the same dynamic threat that can add yards after the catch. Ferguson is a solid No. 3 option for Dak Prescott, and caught five of six targets for 60 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kelce on the other hand caught four of six targets for 43 yards in the loss to the Colts.

If this is potentially a two-horse race between Kelce and Ferguson, why not take a flier on the +550 option?

Most receiving yards for TEs on Thanksgiving

Player Odds Travis Kelce -105 Mark Andrews +370 Mike Gesicki +430 Jake Ferguson +550 Isaiah Likely +1100 Noah Fant +3500

3. The three-leg TD parlay

Pick a touchdown scorer for each game and put them together in a parlay. I'll take Gibbs (-180), George Pickens (+155) and Chase (-120) for a +627 parlay.

Gibbs has 44 career touchdowns, which are tied for the second-most in NFL history for a player before turning 24 years old, Pickens may have overtaken CeeDee Lamb as the Cowboys' No. 1 wideout, and Chase is a perennial threat to score when playing with Burrow. These are my selections, but here are a few other options:

4. Highest-scoring team on Thanksgiving: Cowboys (+550)

Decent value here. Vegas believes the Ravens (+190), Chiefs (+310) and Lions (+500) could score more points than Dallas, but I'm not so sure. The Ravens offense has not been explosive as of late, the Chiefs are favored to beat the Cowboys, which I actually disagree with, and the Lions could be somewhat held in check by Micah Parsons and the Packers defense. Why not bet on the No. 1 offense in the NFL and No. 4 scoring offense to score the most points?

This of course only makes sense if you believe the Cowboys can upset the Chiefs.

Highest-scoring team on Thanksgiving

Team Odds Ravens +190 Chiefs +300 Lions +500 Cowboys +550 Packers +800 Bengals +1000

5. Each team to score at least one rushing TD (+1000)

This prop would have come close to hitting on Sunday. Gibbs rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns, Emanuel Wilson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Kareem Hunt rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown, Prescott rushed for a touchdown and Henry punched in two scores. The only team playing on Thursday that did not register a rushing touchdown last week was the Bengals.

As the odds imply, this is a long shot. But a fun one at that.