It's an NFL Sunday, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. We're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games.

Arguably the biggest injury of the day was to Chiefs star wideout Rashee Rice. Despite Kansas City surviving for its fourth straight win to begin the season, it could be without Rice for an extended period of time. Rice was carted off in the first half with a knee injury, and head coach Andy Reid said it's "not good." Huge blow for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Other notable injuries include Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Saint tight end Taysom Hill, among others.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games.

LG Teven Jenkins (ribs): Chicago's starting offensive lineman was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs.

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck): Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a neck injury. After the game, head coach Zac Taylor described Hendrickson's injury as a stinger. However, there were also multiple reports that Hendrickson's right arm was in a sling as he left the stadium.

LB Jordan Hicks (elbow): The veteran walked to the locker room during the first half of the Raiders game. He was listed as questionable to return.



WR Trey Palmer (concussion): Tampa Bay's wideout was been ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion.

WR Rashee Rice (knee): The Chiefs were dealt a massive blow when their star WR suffered a knee injury early against the Chargers. He had to be carted off the field in the first half, and was quickly ruled out. At halftime, head coach Andy Reid said the injury was "not good." Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per ESPN. You can read more about Rice's injury here

QB Anthony Richardson (hip): Richardson was ruled out after injuring his hip Steelers. His backup, Joe Flacco, quickly threw a touchdown pass as the Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead. Indianapolis ended up holding on for a 27-24 win. "Feeling a little sore," Richardson said after the game . "But great execution [by] everybody on the field. I think I'm going to be good. Just a little sore."

S Tyler Owens (shoulder): The rookie special-teamer left against the Cardinals, and was listed as questionable to return.

Jets

S Tony Adams: Adams was being checked out in the medical tent during the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

WR Christian Watson (ankle): Watson was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in Green Bay's showdown against the Vikings. "I have talked to Christian and he told me he thought it was just a sprain," head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game.

OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): The Patriots rookie was carted from the sideline to the locker room in the first half against the 49ers. He was ruled out after being listed as questionable.



RB/TE Taysom Hill (abdomen): Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He was later ruled out with an abdomen injury.

Steelers