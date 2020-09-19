The San Francisco 49ers will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets lost their season opener by 10 points, while the 49ers lost their first game by four points. San Francisco is favored by seven points in the latest Jets vs. Niners odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Niners vs. Jets picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jets vs. 49ers spread: Jets +7

Jets vs. 49ers over-under: 41.5 points

Jets vs. 49ers money line: New York +250, San Francisco -300

What you need to know about the Jets

New York was never a threat to Buffalo in a 27-17 Week 1 road loss. The Jets did get a very good performance out of Jamison Crowder, who caught seven passes for one TD and 115 yards, including a 69-yard scoring pass. His status for Week 2 is uncertain because of a hamstring injury. Chris Herndon has 50-plus receiving yards in three of his past four home games.

Le'Veon Bell is on IR with a hamstring injury. Frank Gore, who ranks third in NFL history with 15,371 career rush yards and fourth with 19,267 career scrimmage yards, will make his first Jets start against the team he played for from 2005 to 2014. Marcus Maye set career highs in tackles (10) and sacks (two) and had two passes defensed and a forced fumble last week. He was the only defensive back in the NFL with a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1.

What you need to know about the Niners

Meanwhile, San Francisco took a 24-20 home loss to the Cardinals in Week 1. The 49ers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performance of Raheem Mostert. Jimmy Garoppolo's 76-yard touchdown toss up the middle to Mostert in the first quarter was the highlight of the day. Mostert had 151 scrimmage yards (95 receiving, 56 rushing). He has nine scrimmage TDs (seven rushing) in his past seven games. Garoppolo has 275-plus passing yards in three of his past four games on the road.

George Kittle (knee) will miss Sunday's game, so veteran newcomer Jordan Reed could play a bigger role. Richard Sherman is on IR with a calf injury. Fred Warner had 10 tackles in Week 1, his 11th career game with 10-plus tackles.

