Nine weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, which means we're officially halfway through the regular-season schedule. Some clubs look like major contenders. Others look primed for an offseason rebuild. But all 32 have shown us something up to this point.

With that in mind, here's one thing we've learned about each team at the midway point:

They're a growing operation. A year after going 4-13, they've been scrappy in a tight NFC West. Kyler Murray's looked more comfortable, with better ball control, to keep them competitive against superior foes.

They're built to win the NFC South. In other words, Kirk Cousins has justified the Falcons' investment under center. If Raheem Morris' defense improves, they won't be a pushover in the playoffs, either.

They might be the class of the AFC. Lamar Jackson is on track for a second straight MVP, Derrick Henry is as powerful as advertised, and Diontae Johnson is just getting up to speed opposite Zay Flowers.

Josh Allen is capable of Patrick Mahomes-level impact. Specifically, the quarterback has elevated each part of his remade supporting cast. When healthy, they've still got an abundance of playmakers.

Dave Canales isn't the offensive savior. Not yet, at least. Whether with Bryce Young or Andy Dalton, the first-time coach has struggled to find any answers besides handing the ball to Chuba Hubbard.

Caleb Williams may not save Matt Eberflus. The coach is now 14-28 through two-and-a-half seasons, and star weapons like DJ Moore appear wishy-washy on the team's direction, even with the No. 1 pick.

The real Joe Burrow is back. The Bengals defense is another story, but a year after injuries ruined his season, the Pro Bowl signal-caller is pacing the league with weekly downfield production.

The entire regime is in jeopardy. Kevin Stefanski may be a respected leader, but what else is here? Deshaun Watson is hurt, and before that, he had little help and little poise. It's time for an overhaul.

Jerry Jones is in denial. The freshly paid Dak Prescott was forcing throws for a one-dimensional attack before going down. Even at 3-5, with glaring holes, Jones insists he properly assembled a contender.

They're probably still a year or two away. Which was to be expected the minute Sean Payton swapped out Russell Wilson for rookie Bo Nix, whose legs have been more reliable than his passing game so far.

They're even better than when they advanced to the NFC Championship. Jared Goff is hitting new levels of efficiency in an all-star lineup driven by a two-headed ground game. They're a powerhouse.

They live and die by Jordan Love's arm. Which is kind of how it went late in 2023, during his breakout. It's just more pronounced, as his Brett Favre-like gunslinging gets Green Bay into more trouble this year.

The AFC South crown will likely be theirs, but only by default. With C.J. Stroud enduring more clunkers than expected in a battered setup, they can thank their pitiful division for a future playoff ticket.

They're back to square one under center. It was right for Shane Steichen to pull the plug on a gifted but erratic Anthony Richardson, but they're also not primed for a real run with a 39-year-old Joe Flacco.

The Doug Pederson staff probably isn't for long. Trevor Lawrence again looks streaky at best, and the play-calling pairing of Pederson and Press Taylor hasn't helped. The Jags are 3-12 since last December.

They're still inevitable. Call them the modern version of the 2000s New England Patriots, depending not so much on fireworks as stingy defense and clutch play from their repeat champion quarterback.

They're in total disarray. Which isn't particularly new for this franchise, but there's no other way to describe flip-flopping quarterbacks and canning offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after a 2-7 start.

Justin Herbert is back in the top-10 conversation. Not only in passing production but in comfortability. Jim Harbaugh's arrival, and J.K. Dobbins' emergence on the ground, has steadied the quarterback's hand.

The Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford duo isn't done yet. They've flirted with fizzling out multiple times, mostly due to key injuries. Stafford's arm remains alive and well when he's got his weapons, though.

Their infrastructure is flawed. Tua Tagovailoa has proven his value, bringing reliability to Mike McDaniel's offense between injuries. Even so, Miami is 2-6, still haunted by legitimate contenders.

Their leadership structure is top-tier. Coach Kevin O'Connell has gotten playoff-caliber production from Sam Darnold. And general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has kept a surprisingly deep lineup stocked.

They finally have promise at quarterback. No disrespect to Jacoby Brissett, but rookie Drake Maye, while imperfect, has instilled a sense of big-play hope in an otherwise old-school operation.

The time for a rebuild has finally come. Firing Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start signaled team brass might finally be shedding the shadow of the Sean Payton era. Dealing Marshon Lattimore was another step.

Brian Daboll can only hide Daniel Jones for so much longer. The quarterback has fared OK when leaning on the run, but New York's gone sideways too often when Jones is asked to win downfield.

They're betting it all on Aaron Rodgers' old friends. Axing Robert Saleh may or may not have been Rodgers' call, but dealing for Davante Adams certainly was. They need vintage A-Rod to show up late.

Nick Sirianni's talent may save him, after all. Situational decision-making aside, the coach has enjoyed sterling efforts from all his top weapons, including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith.

Mike Tomlin might be Coach of the Year. Balancing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at quarterback, he's somehow -- again -- parlayed a physical defense into surprising relevance atop the AFC North.

They're more weathered than usual. Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan are just fine, but injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have made them more scrappy than special.

They're still finding their way. Which is par for the course when you change hands atop the staff after 14 seasons. Mike Macdonald's group has been quite dependent on the Geno Smith-DK Metcalf connection.

Injuries may have done them in. Baker Mayfield has remained a gutsy leader, but big blows to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have put more pressure on Todd Bowles and Liam Coen's scheming.

Brian Callahan has his hands full. From a turnover-prone Will Levis and a lineup stripped of maybe its steadiest pass target in DeAndre Hopkins, the first-year coach may struggle to approach .500.

Jayden Daniels is this year's C.J. Stroud. Except with even more dynamic legs. A year after the Texans breakout brought Houston to the playoffs, Daniels is drawing legitimate MVP buzz for a surprise group.