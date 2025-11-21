A classic NFC North battle takes place in Week 12, as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers host J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers (6-3-1) are coming off a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants, while the Vikings (4-6) fell to the Chicago Bears last week, 19-17.

Despite almost leading another fourth-quarter comeback against Chicago, McCarthy struggled with accuracy in Week 11. He completed 16 of 32 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and became the first quarterback since Zach Wilson to throw interceptions in five straight games to begin his NFL career. With Minnesota now 4-6, this is the worst 10-game start Kevin O'Connell has had as a head coach.

As for the Packers, they snapped a two-game losing streak by beating a Giants team led by Jameis Winston on Sunday, but it wasn't pretty. Both Love (left shoulder) and running back Josh Jacobs (knee) left the game early, but Love was the only one to return.

Let's break down this divisional matchup, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Vikings vs. Packers: Need to know

Recent home struggles: After winning their first three home matchups this year, the Packers have dropped their last two in Green Bay. The Packers lost 16-13 to the Carolina Panthers on a walk-off field goal in Week 9 and then managed just one touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 10-7 loss the following week. Love has thrown just one touchdown compared to two interceptions while averaging 236 passing yards per contest in his past three home games.

After winning their first three home matchups this year, the Packers have dropped their last two in Green Bay. The Packers lost 16-13 to the Carolina Panthers on a walk-off field goal in Week 9 and then managed just one touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 10-7 loss the following week. Love has thrown just one touchdown compared to two interceptions while averaging 236 passing yards per contest in his past three home games. Christian Watson ready to take off? Watson had one of his best performances of the season vs. the Giants last Sunday, catching four of five targets for 46 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year. There will be opportunities for Watson to stretch the field for the Green Bay offense against this aggressive Brian Flores defense.

Watson had one of his best performances of the season vs. the Giants last Sunday, catching four of five targets for 46 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year. There will be opportunities for Watson to stretch the field for the Green Bay offense against this aggressive Brian Flores defense. Justin Jefferson suffering from Vikings' QB play: Jefferson is having what is statistically the worst season of his already-incredible NFL career, as he's caught 56 passes for 747 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played. Jefferson's 5.6 receptions per game ranks lowest since his rookie season, and his 74.7 receiving yards per game mark a career low. He's recorded fewer than 80 yards receiving in five straight games. It's the longest such streak of his career.

Jefferson is having what is statistically the worst season of his already-incredible NFL career, as he's caught 56 passes for 747 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played. Jefferson's 5.6 receptions per game ranks lowest since his rookie season, and his 74.7 receiving yards per game mark a career low. He's recorded fewer than 80 yards receiving in five straight games. It's the longest such streak of his career. Vikings' slim playoff chances: The Vikings are the only team in the NFC North below .500, and have lost four out of their last five games. Minnesota is listed at +1200 to make the playoffs over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers prediction, pick

McCarthy had fans booing with his performance last week, but the Packers have lost back-to-back home games against Minnesota and haven't looked very good recently. I'll take the Packers to win this game, but I'm wondering if 6.5 points is too much. Green Bay is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games, while McCarthy is 2-0 straight up and against the spread in his career on the road. I'm calling a back-door cover. Pick: Vikings +6.5; Over 41.5