The New England Patriots will wrap up the preseason on Sunday when they visit the Washington Commanders. Once that game concludes, all of the attention will center around the task that Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf have in front of them, needing to trim down the 90-man roster to 53 players. Throughout the summer, there have been some fascinating position battles ranging from the offensive line to the wide receivers, and that will all come to a head by Tuesday.

Before they officially make those moves, we'll take a stab at how the opening roster could ultimately shake out with our projected 53-man roster for New England.

Quarterback (3)

Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Joe Milton III

No real surprises here in terms of who makes the team. Brissett was brought in to be the steady veteran, while Maye is the franchise's centerpiece for the future. Despite a late summer surge from Maye, I still give the Week 1 nod to Brissett but the No. 3 overall pick could be ready sooner than expected. Meanwhile, Milton showed enough this summer to keep around as another developmental quarterback. Bailey Zappe is the odd man out, but it's possible he returns to the team via the practice squad as he did a year ago.

Running back (4)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty

With Alex Van Pelt now running the offense, the backfield will take on an even greater importance. Stevenson will be the lead back, but Gibson and Hasty should see work in passing down situations. As for Harris, the third-year back ran hard this summer and could be an option in goal-line situations or if Stevenson simply needs a breather.

Wide receiver (6)

DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte

Maybe the most compelling competition for the Patriots this summer came at wide receiver. Sure, Douglas, Polk, Baker, and Osborn were roster locks, but those final couple of spots were firmly up for grabs. For a time, there was a question if JuJu Smith-Schuster would take one of those roster spots, but the Patriots made quick work of eliminating that possibility after releasing the veteran wideout. Jalen Reagor gives New England a deep threat that has also shown an ability to be a factor in the return game. As for the final spot, I give it to Boutte over Tyquan Thornton. Boutte has flashed more upside that the Patriots should continue to explore. In this scenario, Kendrick Bourne begins the year on PUP.

Tight end (3)

Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell

A pretty straightforward grouping here. Henry is arguably New England's best offensive player when fully healthy and Hooper is a solid veteran to work behind him. Bell, a seventh-round rookie, does have the tools to be a factor in this room and has recently been playing well with some added reps due to injury. Look for the Patriots to try and bring Mitchell Wilcox back via the practice squad.

Offensive line (8)

Mike Onwenu, Caedan Wallace, David Andrews, Chukwuma Okorafor, Sidy Sow, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Nick Leverett

New England's offensive line is more of a question of who'll be the club's starting five more than it is about players making the roster or not. Mayo has been mixing and matching the line as of late, trying to find the best combination to begin the year. Vederian Lowe has spent the majority of camp and the preseason entrenched as the team's starting left tackle, while Sidy Sow stands at left guard, Andrews at his typical center position, Onwenu at right guard, and Okorafor at right tackle. With that in mind, they are all making the roster in this projection.

Wallace and Robinson's draft status also make them roster locks as they continue to develop and fight for starting jobs along the line. Finally, Leverett rounds out the group as a backup to Andrews, a role that he's held throughout the summer, along with added depth at guard.

Defensive line (7)

Keion White, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Armon Watts, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms, Trysten Hill

We have Christian Barmore on PUP in this projection as the defensive tackle continues to be sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clot issue. Factoring in his absence, this unit will have added pressure to perform out of the gate. Keion White is the leader in the clubhouse to help recoup some of Barmore's production along with Matthew Judon's departure, but Wise should also be a factor in rushing the passer as well. Godchaux will continue to work on the interior and be the team's go-to option for stopping the run. Looking at the bottom of the depth chart, Pharms has put together a nice summer, showing an ability to apply pressure.

Linebacker (8)

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Oshane Ximines, Raekwon McMillan, Christian Ellis, Joe Giles-Harris.

Along with Keion White, Uche, and Ximines could help recoup some of the pass-rushing prowess left by the Judon trade. Anfernee Jennings could also be a factor there as well after a breakout season in 2023. Meanwhile, Bentley and Tavai are solidified as the starters at inside linebacker. Ellis and Giles-Harris each have had their moments this summer pushing for a roster spot. Here, we have free agent signee Sion Takitaki beginning the year on PUP.

Cornerback (7)

Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Isaiah Bolden, Marco Wilson, Alex Austin, Shaun Wade

Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones are penciled in to start on the boundary, while Marcus Jones should also factor into a sizable workload in the secondary along with what he gives the team in the return game. Bolden looks like he could get work as a slot corner. While we have Wilson, Austin, and Wade all making the roster, sixth-round rookie Marcellas Dial Jr. is on the outside looking in.

Safety (4)

Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, Brenden Schooler

Marte Mapu hasn't been healthy for essentially the entire summer, so it'll be interesting to see whether or not he's a PUP candidate or possibly cut entirely. Meanwhile, Dugger and Peppers are clear roster locks and slated for starting roles in the secondary. As for Hawkins, he is more of a deep safety as opposed to the likes of Dugger and Peppers, who like to play closer to the line of scrimmage. Schooler has been seeing an increased amount of work at the safety position and has been fine, but he's on the roster for what he brings on special teams.

Special teams (3)

Joey Slye, Joe Cardona, Bryce Baringer

Slye has gained the edge over Chad Ryland at this point in the summer. He connected on both of his field goals in last week's preseason game against the Eagles, including a 51-yarder. Cardona remains solidified as the team's long snapper, while Barringer is entering his second season with the team.